Another Nigerian stabs brother to death
The week began on a sad note on 16 February when the police announced that a man allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death in Anambra State.
The suspect, Christian Ndubuisi, now arrested, was said to have used a broken bottle to stab the brother to death.
Abduction of Catholic priest
Last Sunday, we reported that gunmen abducted a Catholic priest in Anambra State.
The victim, Jude Onyeka, was abducted on 13 February along the Building Material-Ugwunwasike Bypass in the Ogidi Area of the state.
Apart from the Catholic priest, some gunmen also abducted a yet-to-be-identified man in Nnewi.
Ex-attorney general’s rank as SAN restored after six months
We also reported last Sunday, 16 February, that the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) restored the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to a former Attorney-General of Abia State, Uche Ihediwa, during its 12 February Meeting.
The LPPC barred the former attorney-general from using the SAN rank on 1 July 2024 after he accused some lawyers of receiving bribes to influence the appointments of judicial officers.
Security forces kill five IPOB fighters
Last Sunday, the police announced that, on 8 February, combined security operatives killed five suspected members of the Eastern Security Network in separate operations in Imo State.
The police said, in a follow-up operation on 9 February, the operatives also intercepted another group of terrorists in Nkwukwo Forest in the Mbaitoli Council Area of the state.
Why I prefer to remain in prison than face trial before Justice Nyako – Nnamdi Kanu
Last Monday, we reported how Nnamdi Kanu shocked many Nigerians by writing an open letter in which he insisted he preferred to remain in prison than stand trial before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The IPOB leader explained that his decision was predicated on the fact that the judge had already recused herself from presiding over the case during the 24 September 2024 hearing.
Catholic priest’s assault on widowed school teacher
Last Tuesday, we brought you a shocking report of how a Catholic priest in Anambra State allegedly assaulted a 50-year-old school teacher in the state.
The cleric, Jude Muokwe, was said to have flogged the teacher, Maureen Ikeorah, a widow, on the allegation that she called a meeting of teachers to demand a salary increase.
The leadership of the Catholic Diocese of Awka later condemned the incident and vowed to investigate the matter.
Escape of two suspected killers of Anambra lawmaker
It was a moment of shock on Tuesday night when police in Anambra State announced the escape of two suspected killers of Justice Azuka, a lawmaker in the state.
Gunmen, on 24 December 2024, abducted the lawmaker before security operatives discovered his body on 6 February at Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha in Anambra State.
The police later admitted that they suffered “operational lapses,” which resulted in the two suspects’ escape.
The state police commissioner later narrated when and how the incident happened, explaining that he had yet to assume office as commissioner at the time of the incident.
Killing of four in Ebonyi
Last Friday, we brought you a report that four people were killed in a renewed boundary dispute involving two communities in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
Police question officers filmed assaulting man
Efforts to fight misconduct among police officers continued on Friday when authorities began interrogating some police operatives filmed assaulting a man in Abia State.
The police did not mention the number and names of the officers being interrogated for the misconduct.
Ex-Anambra governorship candidate dumps Labour Party, joins APC
In an apparent effort to position himself ahead of the 8 November 2025 general election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, the 2021 PDP governorship candidate in the state, resigned his membership of the Labour Party (LP).
On Thursday, barely 24 hours after dumping the LP, the former governorship candidate joined the APC in what many described as shocking.
