The Safe School Initiative (SSI) Unit of the Police Command in Anambra has launched a manhunt for a teacher over the alleged flogging of a 12-year-old student, which allegedly resulted in his death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Awka.

Mr Ikenga said that the incident occurred on 16 July in Adazi-Ani Anaocha Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“The Anambra Police Command has activated its SSI operations led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of operation, Harrison Oruruo.

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“The team will, amongst others, commence a manhunt for a teacher that allegedly flogged a 12-year-old student, resulting in the victim’s death at a school, in Adazi-Ani, Anaocha LGA of the state,” he said.

According to him, after receiving the report in the evening of 16 July, police operatives attached to Neni Division responded promptly and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment.

He said that the body had been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“Photographs of the deceased were taken, and preliminary observations revealed visible marks of violence on different parts of the victim’s body,” he said.

The police spokesman said the case was under investigation, and all necessary steps were being taken to ensure that anyone found culpable would face the law.

The police expressed deep concern over the tragic incident and assured the family of the deceased and members of the public that it would conduct a thorough, diligent, and transparent investigation into the matter.

The police command further reiterated its commitment to the protection of school children through the SSI.

It urged members of the public with useful information that could aid in the arrest of the fleeing suspect to report to the nearest police station or contact the command through its emergency line: 07039194332.

(NAN)