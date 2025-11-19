Alwan Hassan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who alleged that senators received a $10 million bribe to delay the confirmation of Abdullahi Ramat as chairperson of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has retracted the accusation.

Mr Hassan, an APC stalwart from Kano State, said he made the allegation based on claims he heard while trying to understand why the Senate had yet to confirm the nominee.

He apologised to the Senate leadership at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

“In the course of that advocacy, I granted interviews in which I made disparaging remarks about the Nigerian Senate, particularly the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin. I also referenced a claim alleging that they received $10 million in bribes to stall Engr. Ramat’s confirmation.

“That allegation came from conversations I had while trying to understand the issues. I have since come to realise that the claim was not only untrue, but unfair and uncharitable to both the National Assembly and its leadership. I therefore retract that statement fully and unreservedly, and I apologise to the National Assembly and its leadership for those accusations,” he said.

His retraction comes after his arrest and detention by the police over the allegation. Though the duration of his detention was unclear, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that influential individuals intervened to secure his release.

A few weeks ago, Mr Hassan had told journalists that some senators received $10 million to block Mr Ramat’s confirmation as NERC chair.

Mr Ramat has been awaiting confirmation for over a month after his nomination by President Bola Tinubu, who forwarded his name to the Senate for screening.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the president’s request on 7 October and referred it to the Senate Committee on Power. The committee, chaired by Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), has since screened the nominee.

Last Tuesday, a group of northern youth staged a protest at the entrance of the National Assembly to demand the confirmation of the nominee.

Amidst the bribery allegation, the Senate Spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, explained that the delay was due to multiple petitions filed against the nominee.

Appeal for confirmation

After tendering his apology, Mr Hassan again urged the Senate to confirm the nominee, stressing Mr Ramat’s competence.

“I understand the seriousness of governance, particularly the critical role the parliament plays in our democracy. I do not take that role for granted. And it is precisely because of that respect that I once again, like Oliver Twist, appeal—humbly and sincerely—to the good conscience of our distinguished National Assembly to please take a second look at the case of Engr. Ramat Abdullahi and confirm him. I genuinely believe he is a worthy leader who can help transform the regulation of Nigeria’s energy sector.

“Once again, I extend my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been concerned about the intensity of my advocacy for Engr. Ramat. My lifelong commitment to causes I believe in is well known, but this experience has reinforced the importance of ensuring that such commitment is always expressed with full regard for due process and regard for our institutions. I remain firmly committed to championing what I believe is right—constructively, responsibly, and in a manner that strengthens our democratic values.”