A United States court has sentenced a 27-year-old Nigerian, Imoleayo Aina, to six years in prison for his role in a sexual extortion scheme that authorities say contributed to the death of a young man in Pennsylvania.

Mr Aina, also known as Alice Dave, was sentenced in October by Judge Joel Slomsky of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He will also serve five years of supervised release and must pay $3,250 in restitution, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

Mr Aina and his co-defendant, Samuel Abiodun, were arrested in Nigeria and taken into FBI custody on 31 July 2024 before being extradited to the United States.

A third Nigerian suspect, Afeez Adewale, 25, has also been charged but remains in Nigeria awaiting extradition.

The three were indicted in August 2024.

Guilty pleas and charges

In May, Mr Aina pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, interstate threat to injure reputation, receiving proceeds of extortion, money laundering, conspiracy and wire fraud.

Prosecutors said he played a central role in the scheme, which targeted a young man in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and led to emotional trauma for the victim and his family.

Mr Abiodun, 26, pleaded guilty in December 2024 to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud. He was sentenced on 10 June to five years in prison.

Mr Adewale faces charges of money laundering, conspiracy and wire fraud, but has not yet been extradited.

Driving Force Behind the Scheme

US Attorney David Metcalf described Mr Aina as “the driving force behind this sextortion scheme,” saying the crime left the victim and his family devastated.

“The Department of Justice won’t just stand by when innocent victims in the U.S. are harmed by criminal scammers overseas,” he said.

He said the Department of Justice won’t just stand by when innocent victims in the US are harmed by criminal scammers overseas. “As this case shows, we can — and we will — find, prosecute, and hold accountable these insidious sextortionists who terrorise people for money.”

“This case is a powerful reminder of the profound harm sextortion inflicts on young people and their families, and of our unwavering commitment to pursuing those who perpetrate it,” said Wayne Jacobs, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office.

READ ALSO: Nigerians in US reject American military intervention in Nigeria

“This sentence delivers a clear message: whether you are in the United States or operating from abroad, the FBI and our partners will relentlessly pursue you. If you exploit our youth, we will bring you to justice.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Abington Township Police Department. Prosecutors also acknowledged the support of Nigerian authorities, including Nigeria’s Attorney General, the Ministry of Justice’s international cooperation unit, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in securing the arrests and extraditions.