The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the release of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo State, describing their freedom as a relief and calling on the federal government to strengthen security to prevent future attacks.

The faction made the call in a statement on Friday, signed by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong.

Mr Ememobong said that although details surrounding the victims’ release were still sketchy, the faction commended security agencies and all individuals and organisations whose efforts contributed to securing their freedom.

“Although details of the rescue remain limited, we commend the security agencies and all individuals and organisations whose efforts contributed to the safe return of the victims,” the statement said.

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It added that no child or teacher should be exposed to the trauma of abduction while pursuing or providing education.

The faction urged the federal government to take decisive measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents, insisting that protecting lives and property remains the government’s primary responsibility.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the abducted pupils and teachers were freed after spending weeks in captivity following coordinated attacks on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims were among many pupils and teachers kidnapped when armed men invaded the schools on 15 May, an attack that also claimed the life of a teacher and sparked widespread condemnation.

The statement is the latest intervention by the Kabiru Turaki-led PDP faction, one of the rival groups claiming leadership of Nigeria’s main opposition party. The faction, which has an Interim National Working Committee with Mr Turaki as chairman and Mr Ememobong as spokesperson, is locked in a leadership dispute with a rival camp over control of the party.