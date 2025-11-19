The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its planned reception for the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, in the wake of renewed security breaches, including the latest abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

The event, initially scheduled for Wednesday, 19 November, was deferred as a mark of respect for members of the armed forces and civilians recently killed in terrorist attacks, as well as in solidarity with families affected by a series of abductions in the North-west.

The decision also comes barely 24 hours after terrorists on Monday midnight abducted at least 25 schoolgirls from Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The terrorists also killed a teacher, Hassan Makuku, during the invasion.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, the governing party said the decision reflects its desire to honour the sacrifices of security personnel who “put their lives on the line in defence of our liberty and security.”

The APC expressed deep sympathy to families mourning loved ones lost in the recent violence and offered prayers for the safe return of the schoolgirls taken from their homes and classrooms by what it described as “forces of evil.”

The party reaffirmed the resolve of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to intensify ongoing operations against insurgents and bandits across the country, insisting that those responsible for the attacks will be brought to justice.

A new date for the governor’s reception will be announced later, the statement added.

Mr Kefas is defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Four PDP governors, Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa), had previously decamped to the APC.