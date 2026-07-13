The Edo Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the chairmanship election in the 18 local government areas of the state,

The election was held on Saturday, 11 July.

Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, chairman of the commission, announced this at a news conference on Sunday in Benin.

Mr Aifuobhokhan said the party also won all 192 councillorship seats in the election.

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The chairman said the election was successfully conducted across the 18 local government areas and 192 wards in the state.

According to him, accreditation, voting, sorting, counting, collation and declaration of results were carried out in accordance with the Edo State Local Government Electoral Law 2022, as amended in 2026, and other applicable regulations.

“Following the completion of collation process at the various ward and local government collation centres, the duly appointed ward and local government returning officers announced and declared the results in their respective jurisdictions.

“Based on the official results declared by the returning officers, the commission hereby declares that the All Progressives Congress won the 18 local government chairmanship positions and all the 192 councillorship seats contested in the election,” he said.

The EDSIEC chairman expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the returning officers, saying they discharged their statutory responsibilities professionally, impartially and in accordance with the law.

He noted that the election was conducted peacefully across the state, despite “minor operational challenges in a few locations”.

“Overall, the election was conducted peacefully across the state.

“While there were minor operational challenges in a few locations, these did not substantially affect the overall conduct or outcome of the election,” he said.

Mr Aifuobhokhan said the commission would continue to improve future electoral processes through periodic reviews and stakeholder engagement.

He commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for providing what he described as an “enabling environment” for the commission to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

The chairman also commended political parties, candidates, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, community leaders, youths, women groups and the electorate for their peaceful conduct during the election.

He further praised the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the exercise.

Mr Aifuobhokhan also acknowledged the role of the media, election observers and EDSIEC staff members, including electoral officers, returning officers, presiding officers, ICT personnel and logistics teams, for ensuring the successful conduct of the poll.

He urged political actors to work together in the interest of grassroots development and advised aggrieved parties to seek redress through lawful channels.

“Candidates or political parties who may have concerns regarding any aspect of the electoral process are encouraged to seek redress through lawful channels provided under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The EDSIEC chairman congratulated the elected chairmen and councillors, urging them to see their victory as a call to selfless service, accountability and inclusive governance.

Election commission apologises for ‘operational challenges’

Responding to questions from journalists, Mr Aifuobhokhan said certificates of return would be presented to the elected chairmen and councillors on Monday.

On the minor operational challenges recorded during the election, he explained that they were largely routine human errors that did not affect the integrity of the process.

“We are human. It is only God that does things without mistakes.

“There may have been delays in some places, such as people trying to locate their names on the voters’ register. We apologise if anyone was inconvenienced,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 12 political parties participated in the election.

NAN also recalls that major opposition parties, including the PDP, NDC and ADC boycotted the poll.