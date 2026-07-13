Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Monday stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law and called for de-escalation.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement as Iran and the United States exchanged a fresh round of attacks.

The remarks were made during a phone conversation between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal Al Saud, the statement said.

The two ministers stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of international shipping and warned that any disruption to maritime traffic would have negative repercussions for the global economy and energy security.

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They discussed the recent regional escalation, reiterating their condemnation of Iran’s attacks targeting Gulf Arab states and Jordan and calling for an immediate halt to all escalatory actions.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional efforts to de-escalate tensions, including the role of the regional quartet comprising Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.

The United States has launched a series of strikes on Iran in the past week, citing Tehran’s attacks on ships seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz using a US-backed Omani route.

Iran responded by targeting US military bases in neighbouring countries. (Xinhua/NAN)