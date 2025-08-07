Ibrahim Musa, a former senator who represented Niger North Senatorial District between 2011 to 2015, is dead.

The former senator reportedly died in a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness.

He was a legal practitioner and a prominent political figure in Niger State.

Mr Musa was elected into the Nigerian Senate in 2011 under the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC). He secured 131,872 votes to defeat the then-incumbent senator, Nuhu Aliyu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 83,778 votes.

Following the election, Mr Aliyu, who at the time was the chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, filed a petition at the Niger State Election Petition Tribunal challenging Mr Musa’s victory.

Subsequently, in July 2011, Mr Musa was arrested for allegedly submitting forged documents to the tribunal. He was detained for four days. Upon his release in September 2011, he maintained his innocence and said the experience strengthened his political journey.

Governor Bago mourns former senator

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, in a condolence message issued on Thursday through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former senator.

The governor described the death of the former lawmaker as heart-breaking.

He extended his condolences to the Emir of Kontagora, Muhammad Mu’azu II, and the entire Kontagora emirate, from where the late senator hailed.

The governor acknowledged the roles Mr Musa played in the National Assembly, highlighting his contributions to the development of not only his senatorial district but also Niger State and Nigeria as a whole.

READ ALSO: CJID condemns Governor Bagos clampdown on media in Niger

“He recalls the meaningful contributions the deceased made at the National Assembly towards the growth and development of not only his senatorial district, but the state and the nation at large,” he said.

Governor Bago also commiserated with the family of the deceased, urging them to accept the death as the will of Allah and to remain steadfast in faith.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of the senator’s shortcomings and for Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdausi (highest level of paradise).