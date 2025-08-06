It always strikes me as ironic that to determine whether a text is AI-generated, we must consult another AI tool. Likewise, to verify if an image or video is a deepfake, we rely on AI detectors. Technology and artificial intelligence have become two sides of the same coin — capable of both unveiling truth and enabling deception. This paradox was the central theme of a recent virtual panel discussion hosted by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

Renowned for its commitment to promoting accountability and investigative reporting, the WSCIJ has embraced fact-checking as a cornerstone of its work. Today, this crucial process goes beyond referencing trusted sources — it involves deploying AI-powered tools that make verifying claims faster and more accurate.

Together with my colleagues Hanniel Nobo and Fatima Ikram Abubakar, fellow PRNigeria interns, I participated in this engaging XSpaces discussion held on 8 July. The theme: the double-edged nature of technology in generating and disseminating information. The session was ably moderated by the passionate Glory Itiafe, a broadcast journalist at Diamond FM, and featured a lineup of seasoned journalists and fact-checkers.

Miss Itiafe aptly stated at the outset, “Technology is both a tool for truth and a channel for distortion.” This sentiment perfectly encapsulated the conversation. While technology can expose falsehoods with remarkable efficiency, it also gives rise to a new wave of misinformation that spreads faster than ever.

On the positive side, AI-powered fact-checking tools now allow journalists and researchers to verify information at record speed. I recently had to write on a political topic I was unfamiliar with, and thanks to digital tools, I could cross-check claims ten times faster than traditional methods would have allowed.

However, the same tools meant to empower us are also being exploited by bad actors. With just a few keystrokes, anyone can create convincing fake news or deepfake videos. This ease of access — without proper ethical guidelines — is troubling. The ability for anyone to shape a viral narrative, regardless of truth, can and has led to chaos.

Disturbingly, the very technologies used by responsible journalists to uncover the truth are also being weaponized to fabricate lies. Without a sound understanding of media literacy, many people are unable to distinguish between fact and fiction. Deepfake videos of reporters or manipulated footage of real events continue to circulate in WhatsApp groups and family chats, often believed without question.

During the discussion, it was mentioned that the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, recently announced that Nigeria’s digital literacy rate has risen to 50 per cent — a step up from 44 per cent. While this improvement is commendable, it still means over 116 million Nigerians may lack the skills to spot an AI-generated video or assess a dubious online claim.

Worse still, even among the digitally literate, many struggle to detect fake news. That puts nearly double the population of Kenya at risk of falling for misleading content. A telling example is the recent viral video falsely claiming that the federal government had banned single people from buying airtime. As Ebunoluwa Olafusi, a panelist and Head of the Fact-Check Desk at TheCable, noted, the video was “just too believable.”

In the ongoing battle against misinformation, fact-checkers remain on the frontlines, employing various methods and technologies to respond in real time. Still, as panelist David Ajikobi stressed, technology alone isn’t enough. There must also be a growth in the number of skilled human fact-checkers. Tools must be localised — designed with the African context in mind. Thankfully, platforms like Dubawa and Udeme are leading the way in this regard.

Mr Kemi Busari highlighted how misinformation during the 2023 general elections influenced voter sentiment. He pointed out how the cashless policy was framed in a misleading narrative that discouraged voter turnout — even though the claims weren’t rooted in fact.

Ms Olafusi also warned that even human sources can be misleading — whether intentionally or not. Thus, the fact-checking process must involve rigorous cross-verification to ensure a claim is thoroughly substantiated or decisively debunked.

In her contribution, Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, executive director of WSCIJ, emphasised the need for media organisations to equip journalists with fact-checking skills. She reminded us not to discard the “old-school” tools — such as calling sources to confirm details — despite our growing dependence on digital methods. She also expressed concern about the ever-increasing scale at which false information is produced, far outpacing efforts to counter it.

Importantly, Mrs Alaka called for social media platforms to be held accountable. She urged them to build and integrate fact-checking mechanisms tailored to the Nigerian information space. Algorithms that prioritize sensational and false content must be redesigned to elevate credible information instead.

The unfortunate reality is that fake news spreads because it appeals to curiosity and emotion. Meanwhile, genuine fact-checking takes time, effort, and resources — making it harder to keep up. As Mrs Alaka poignantly noted, the goal shouldn’t be to outpace misinformation, but to consistently put forward verified truth. “That is enough.”

As young communicators and aspiring media professionals, we recognise the immense value of AI in modern journalism. However, we must also insist on the continued role of human verification. AI must not become a substitute for journalistic integrity, ethical standards, and primary knowledge — especially in an era where misinformation is rampant.

Even as we adopt tech tools to suit our local realities, we must never lose sight of the fact that humans — not machines — are the ultimate custodians of truth.

Khadijah Lawan Muhammad is a Mass Communication student at Nile University. She can be reached via [email protected].