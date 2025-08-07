The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, has launched a National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examination centre at the Medium Security Custodial Centres in Kuje and Suleja for inmates.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday in Abuja, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, said the initiative aligned with the federal government’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative was done in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Shamies Unusual Heart Foundation.

Mr Nwakuche, who was represented by Deputy Controller General of Corrections, Training and Staff Development, Olanrewaju Amoran.

He commended the foundation for its support, adding that it aimed at equipping inmates with practical skills for successful reintegration into society.

He urged the inmates to take the opportunity seriously, stressing that it was a step towards personal development and a better future after incarceration.

“The Nigeria Correctional Service reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that inmates are reformed, rehabilitated and reintegrated as responsible members of the society,” he said.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Shamies Unusual Heart Foundation, Sarah Abdul, appreciated the NCoS for partnering with her organisation to provide inmates a second chance to life.

She revealed that 70 inmates have already been registered for the examination as pioneer candidates and encouraged them not to misuse the rare opportunity given to them.

Also speaking, the Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Olatubosun Ajibogun, lauded the collaboration, assuring that under his supervision, the facilities and resources provided would be used for the intended purpose.

Mr Ajibogun called on NGOs, civil society organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to partner with the service to advance its mandate of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

Some of the inmates who spoke at the event expressed gratitude to the Controller General and the foundation for remembering them.

They pledged to take their education seriously and appealed to members of the public to support their reintegration and not stigmatise them upon release.

(NAN)