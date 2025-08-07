The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Akwa Ibom State has announced a withdrawal of services in the state, beginning Thursday, over a dispute with the Joint Task Force (JTF).

In a statement signed by the union chairperson, Francis Udoyen, and secretary, Ekom Idemudo, the group stated that their action was in line with the resolution made at their meeting last month.

According to the group, the decision to withdraw services came after a recent strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, a branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Workers of Nigeria (PTD-NUPEND), “over some unresolved issues affecting our members’ seized/burnt trucks by operatives of JTF” in the state.

The group directed that all members’ filling stations in the state withdraw their services to the public, from 7 August till further notice.

“All defaulting companies shall be sanctioned in line with the necessary provisions of our policies and procedures,” the statement said.

Service withdrawal does not follow due process – Akwa Ibom Govt

Reacting to the development, the Akwa Ibom State Government said IPMAN did not follow due process, adding that the action is not in the best interest of the state.

The chairperson of the Akwa Ibom Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee (PPMC), Godwin Ekpo, signed the statement on behalf of the state government.

“PPMC remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests and welfare of the people of the state. We therefore urged members of the public to remain calm, avoid panic buying, and continue their daily activities without fear.

Mr Ekpo said efforts are underway to engage “all stakeholders” to resolve the matter amicably to ensure uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products across the state.

Not the first time

This is not the first time IPMAN has directed its members to withdraw service because of alleged issues with the JTF.

Last September, the state recorded a hike in the petrol price to N2,500 over a similar dispute, prompting Governor Umo Eno’s intervention after the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state asked workers to withdraw service over the hike.

Mr Eno had, among other measures, set up a committee, PPMC, to address the issues and also explore a means to establish a petroleum depot in the state.

It is unclear whether the issues that triggered the disputes between the JTF and the IPMAN were unresolved. Mr Francis, the chairperson of IPMAN in the state, did not respond to a request for comment.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the JTF spokesperson for comment at the time of filing this report.

The price of petrol in the state is expected to rise if the issue is not resolved.

A commercial tricycle operator in the state, Ubong Sunday, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday morning that several petrol stations have been shut down in Uyo.

“I don’t know what the problem is. Filling stations are closed,” Mr Akpan said, adding he only bought at a filling station along Abak Road. He said a litre was sold at N950, but the crowd was much.

A commercial bus driver, Kingsley Akpan, said A. A Rano along the Calabar-Itu Highway was selling at N1000, but also said there was a lot of crowd at the filling station.

Mr Akpan further said that the black-marketers, who had disappeared, have resurfaced in Uyo, selling petrol at N1,300 a litre.