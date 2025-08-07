Former Super Eagles forward John Utaka has been appointed as the new head coach of Montpellier’s women’s team in France.

Utaka is stepping into the new role following the exit of former coach Frédéric Mendy.

According to French news outlet, Quest France, Utaka, 43, will work alongside Baptiste Merle until the end of the season.

Both coaches will be supported by the team’s sporting director, Jean-Louis Saez.

This marks a big step in Utaka’s coaching journey and makes him the only African head coach currently working in the French women’s top division.

Utaka is no stranger to Montpellier. As a player, he helped the men’s team win the Ligue 1 title in the 2011–2012 season, scoring two goals in the final match that sealed the historic championship.

He returned to the club in 2020 to coach attackers in the youth teams and also briefly managed the women’s team in 2021.

Since retiring from football in 2018, Utaka has focused on building his coaching career.

He earned his UEFA A Licence in 2022 and has been working as an assistant coach with Montpellier’s U19 men’s team.

Now, he steps into the top job for the women’s side at a crucial point in the season.

Montpellier’s women’s team is currently fifth in the French Division 1 with 27 points after 19 matches. They are 11 points behind Bordeaux, who are in third place, while PSG and Lyon lead the league.

Utaka’s new role will also see him team up with Super Falcons striker Ifeoma Onumonu, who joined Montpellier earlier in the year.

Utaka is known for his calm leadership, experience, and passion for the game.

He played in several countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Qatar, France, England, and Turkey.

He is expected to bring a positive style of football, focusing on teamwork, discipline, and attacking play.