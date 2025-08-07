Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on state legislatures across Nigeria to prioritise the passage and implementation of laws that ensure sustained HIV funding.

He also urged lawmakers to support legislation that ends stigma and promotes inclusive service delivery for people living with HIV.

The governor made the appeal during the closing ceremony of the 7th National Council on AIDS (NCA) in Lagos on Thursday.

He was represented by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat.

Themed ‘Advancing National HIV Sustainability Agenda in the Changing Global Policy on Aid’, the event focused on sustaining Nigeria’s HIV response amid declining global donor support.

Mr Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for Nigeria to take full ownership of its HIV programmes, urging a shift from donor dependency to sustainable, homegrown solutions.

“We must shift from dependency to sustainability, from fragmented responses to coordinated systems, and from ad hoc programming to long-term strategic planning,” he said.

He cited Lagos State’s efforts, including the HIV Trust Fund, the ongoing reform of the HIV Anti-Stigma Law, and the integration of HIV services into broader health systems.

The reforms, he said, demonstrated the state’s commitment to dignity, inclusion, and justice.

The governor urged stakeholders to turn NCA’s resolutions into actionable policies that directly impacted lives.

Also speaking, Amobi Ogah, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, stressed the importance of increased domestic funding, estimating that Nigeria needed $8 billion annually to sustain its HIV response.

“The Nigerian government must take the lead by increasing funding to the sector,” Ogah said, assuring continued legislative support.

Temitope Ilori, Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), pledged the agency’s commitment to aligning national and sub-national strategies for a sustainable HIV response.

She highlighted the urgency of implementing the National HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Sustainability Plan to ensure comprehensive services for all.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, emphasised the need to prioritise domestic resource mobilisation and institutionalise HIV funding at both national and subnational levels.

He said that sustainability went beyond financial investment, highlighting the need for stronger leadership, adaptive systems, innovation, and accountable governance.

Mr Abayomi, a professor, reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to reducing mother-to-child transmission and scaling up treatment and prevention efforts.

“As a country and as states, we must take ownership.

“HIV care must become cheaper, more accessible, and integrated into routine health services. We must also treat HIV as a public health security priority,” he said.

(NAN)