Nigerian students have been advised to think positively about themselves and do whatever they can to overcome self-doubt in order to succeed.

The Premium Times editor for South-south and South-east Nigeria, Cletus Ukpong, gave the advice on 31 July in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the 2025 graduation ceremony for secondary school students and pupils of Jevic Schools, Uyo.

Mr Ukpong presented the graduation lecture.

“As young students, society has unfortunately set you up against many unfair and unjustified obstacles, with very poor attention to education, high cost of living, decayed public infrastructure, debased moral values, increasing rates of poverty and hunger, and the high rate of crimes like kidnappings and robberies in many cities in Nigeria,” Mr Ukpong said in the lecture.

“But the worst obstacle for any of you – one that could easily destroy you even before you take a step forward – is self-doubt.

“Others – your friends, even your parents, and your siblings – may doubt your ability to excel, to make a difference in life, but you should never doubt yourself. Never!”

He told the students that self-belief always fires up passion and that victory will be very well within their reach, against any obstacle whatsoever, whenever they tell themselves, “Yes, I can.”

“This is the kind of mindset and attitude that propelled Nigeria’s Super Falcons to come from two goals down to beat Morocco 3-2 a few days ago.

“Congratulations to our girls (the Super Falcons), they deserve all the applause!

“You, too – all of you graduating today – deserve all the applause.

“That you have successfully completed your secondary education is one of your early big wins in life. Don’t downplay it, don’t let anyone or anything take the shine off you. You have to celebrate yourselves,” the journalist said.

‘Stay away from drugs, cultism, Internet scams’

Mr Ukpong also advised the students to study hard and avoid drugs, cultism, Internet scams, and other crimes. He said Nigeria looks up to them to provide solutions in the future to the myriad of challenges facing the country and the world.

“Despite Nigeria’s numerous challenges, we look up to you all to someday make your own colourful, beautiful and exciting contributions to the great Nigerian story, in global sports, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, arts and science, etc.

“You all are the unfolding flowers, the rising sun that will beautify Nigeria’s landscape in the future and bring about the much-needed hope. You are the future Wole Soyinkas, Chinua Achebes, Chimamanda Adichies, Anietie Usens, Ray Ekpus, Vincent Enyeamas, Gani Fawehinmis, Ibukun Awosikas, and Victor Attahs.

“I urge you all to seek quality education continually.

“Eneke the bird in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart says that since men have learnt to shoot without missing, he has learnt to fly without perching. Because of the complexities of today’s economy, where you have many jobless university graduates, including Ph.D. holders, I urge you all to acquire some vocational skills like hairdressing, fashion designing, phone repairing, etc, which could help you generate personal income.

“You must acquire entrepreneurial skills. If your parent or a family member owns a small or big shop, you can start by getting involved in running it during your off-school hours. From there, you can learn, grow, and someday become a business owner.

“I recommend you embrace tech, including AI (artificial intelligence), because the world’s future lies in tech. You should start now to learn fundamental computer skills and basic social media and digital marketing principles.

“Very important, think about farming, learn how to grow crops, and use any space available to start a farm. If we all run away from farming, we will someday have no food.”

Commendations for Jevic Schools

Ikpe Kokoette Anwana, a lawyer and consultant mediator, who chaired the graduation ceremony, commended the proprietress of Jevic School, Ekaete Ikoko, and the staff members for their hard work and resilience, and for ensuring that the students have remained consistent in recording excellent results in their internal and external examinations.

“If the school can sustain this feat with no assistance by way of funding from outside, I am very sure that the world would hear about Jevic Schools if the government and private organisations in Akwa Ibom and Nigeria lend some support to it,” Mr Anwana said in his remark at the event.

He advised the school management to devise creative means of collaborating and partnering with people and organisations.

On her part, the school proprietress, Mrs Ikoko, a lawyer and a pastor, thanked the guests and parents for honouring the school and the graduating students with their presence. She also thanked the school staff for their diligence and commitment.

Mrs Ikoko congratulated the graduating students and told them they have been trained to be a “blessing to this generation.”

“You can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Show kindness and empathy wherever you go, and shine your light for the world to see,” she told the students.

Jevic Schools was established in 1988. It has a nursery, primary, and secondary school sections. In addition to conventional science, arts, and commercial subjects, the school teaches its students entrepreneurship, computer science, garment-making, phone repairs, and electrical installation.