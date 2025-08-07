In one of the largest wildlife trafficking seizures in recent years, the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted over 1,600 exotic birds at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, en route to Kuwait, allegedly without proper documentation.

The birds, mostly ring-necked parakeets and green and yellow-fronted canaries, are protected species under both Nigerian law and international conventions.

Customs officials said the shipment lacked the necessary CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) permits and other proof of legal origin.

The birds were seized on 31 July at the airport’s cargo wing, the same terminal recently marked for demolition and redesign by the Federal Government, as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria’s busiest airport.

A Sign of stronger enforcement

Wildlife conservation groups hailed the operation as a step forward in tackling Nigeria’s role as a major transit hub for the illegal wildlife trade, often linking African wildlife to markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Mark Ofua, West Africa spokesperson for Wild Africa, an international NGO, told the Associated Press that Nigeria’s porous borders, weak enforcement and entrenched corruption have long made it a gateway for trafficking in ivory, pangolin scales, and now exotic birds.

The official added that the global illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be worth between $8 8 and $10 billion annually.

Meanwhile, the Customs Service has launched an investigation to identify those behind the smuggling attempt. The birds will be handed over to the National Parks Service for rehabilitation and eventual release into the wild.

The Lagos airport, which houses two international terminals, has increasingly become a hotspot for international smuggling cases. However, the authorities noted that improved airport infrastructure, tighter customs surveillance, and better inter-agency collaboration are key to stemming the tide.