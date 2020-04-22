“ Dear friends of PT –

Last year, 2019, Nigeria entered the second decade of its return to democracy. It was a far cry from the years of strain and pain under more than 30 years of a brutal dictatorship characterized by wanton human rights abuses, abuse of rule of law, reckless violations against the press and extra-judicial killings.

Sadly, these instincts are re-emerging and gathering steam in our political environment. This year alone, there had been 74 violations against the media, approximately 6 violations per month. Warrantless arrests and detentions without trial are becoming familiar experiences but, alarmingly only two weeks ago, security forces entered a court of law to arrest a citizen who was enjoying a bail from a proper court of law.

This dismal outlook is a matter of concern for citizens and institutions committed to the growth and sustainability of democracy in our country. Yet democracy does not thrive on its own will. It calls in the vigilance of citizens and their willingness to defend the barricades.

This is the commitment that Premium Times brings to the table. To use the tools of journalism to help our country grow into a just, rights-based, sustainable and inclusive society that promotes substantive value to a Nigerian economy and society that delivers lasting benefits to people, communities and markets, in line with the expectations of a modern democratic state.

But good journalism costs money. This is why we call on you now to kindly accept membership of a noble community that invests a modest donation to the making and sustainability of an accountability and fearless journalism that will defend our security through incisive and diligent investigations; hold power accountable at all times and stand as a tribune against the growth of autocracy in the land.