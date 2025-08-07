A lawmaker with the Cross River House of Assembly, Mercy Apama, has decried the absence of a scholarship programme in the state for eight years running.

Mrs Apama, representing Yakurr II State Constituency, stated this on Thursday while presenting a motion for the state to reintroduce scholarship and bursary awards to Cross River students through its scholarship board.

Leading the debate on her motion during the plenary, she stated that scholarship awards were for deserving students, based on merit and those without financial resources to pursue their academic endeavours.

She urged the scholarship board to source scholarship opportunities for deserving students.

“The board, as part of its mandate, also sources funds from public-spirited individuals, private companies, Non-Governmental Organisations, Central Bank of Nigeria among others to enable it sponsor scholarship programmes.

“If the board does not urgently reintroduce scholarship/bursary programmes, l am afraid, the efforts towards developing manpower in the state through the educational system may be defeated,” she added.

Supporting the motion, the co-sponsors, including Davis Etta, deputy leader of the 10th Assembly, and other lawmakers, maintained that reintroducing scholarship and bursary programmes would greatly enhance education in the state.

The lawmakers emphasised Governor Bassey Otu’s commitment to improving education, which was evident in the renovation of the state library complex and the payment of Senior School Certificate Examination fees, among other interventions.

They urged the state government to implement a special fund for students’ scholarships to enhance the programme’s sustainability.

Reacting to the matter, the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, commended the motion’s sponsor and the members for supporting it.

He described it as timely, while assuring that the governor, who was very responsive to the well-being of the people of the state, would respond favourably to the resolution.

(NAN)