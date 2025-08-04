For Nigeria, BRIDGE presents an opportunity to create its own success story. If the planned US$10 billion diaspora fund is launched alongside this platform, with reduced transfer costs and attractive co-investment opportunities, it could unlock capital for infrastructure and innovation hubs nationwide. If managed transparently and linked to measurable development outcomes, it could co-fund innovation hubs, public infrastructure, and entrepreneurial capital in partnership with BRIDGE.

On a humid Monday morning in Abuja, the air buzzed with anticipation as Vice-President Kashim Shettima hailed “a deliberate and commendable effort to align global expertise with national priorities.” The launch of Diaspora BRIDGE — Bridging Research, Innovation, Development & Global Engagement — was more than a ceremonial gesture. It marked a historic shift in Nigeria’s attempt to reconnect with its global citizens, not through sentiment or speeches, but through structure, strategy, and measurable impact. The BRIDGE initiative, championed by the Federal Ministry of Education under Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, aims to achieve what countless conferences, diaspora town halls, and memoranda have failed to do — create a genuine, functioning platform that matches need with capacity, and vision with delivery.

With an estimated 18 million Nigerians living abroad, Nigeria has one of the largest diasporas in the world. These citizens are not just scattered individuals with ancestral nostalgia — they are decision-makers, researchers, doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers, and artists playing key roles in the economies of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and dozens of other nations. According to the World Bank, Nigerians abroad remitted more than US$20.5 billion in 2024 alone. To put this in perspective, remittances now exceed Nigeria’s earnings from crude oil exports in foreign exchange value, accounting for nearly 6 per cent of the national GDP. While oil is finite and volatile, these diaspora flows are resilient, sustained by personal bonds, family obligations, and increasingly, a sense of shared destiny.

However, Nigeria’s development cannot be built solely on remittances. At their core, remittances are a private, household-level economic lifeline. They pay for school fees, food, rent, and emergency medical care — but they don’t necessarily build hospitals, upgrade curricula, or create high-paying jobs on a large scale. What the country has needed, and what BRIDGE attempts to deliver, is a structured mechanism for converting financial capital into human, intellectual, and social capital. This is the foundation for what development economists now call “brain circulation,” a step beyond brain drain, where the movement of skilled professionals out of a country is no longer a one-way loss but has become a two-way exchange of knowledge, ideas, and investment.

Consider the evidence. In 2022, a group of Nigerian cardiac surgeons from the US and the UK collaborated with Lagos University Teaching Hospital to perform over 25 complex open-heart surgeries in just two weeks. These procedures would have cost upwards of US$3 million if the patients had travelled abroad, a common practice among Nigeria’s middle and upper classes due to the country’s chronically under-resourced health sector. In the tech space, diaspora-founded companies such as Flutterwave and Paystack have collectively attracted over US$500 million in venture capital, created thousands of jobs, and inspired a generation of Nigerian digital entrepreneurs. These are not anecdotes — they are proof that when the right conditions are present, the diaspora can be a powerful lever for transformation.

BRIDGE, at its core, is an attempt to replicate and scale these examples through a digital-first, policy-backed architecture. It provides a unified dashboard that connects verified Nigerian professionals abroad with domestic institutions in need of specific expertise. Whether it’s a university seeking a guest lecturer in biotechnology, a polytechnic looking for a mentor for its mechanical engineering students, or a research institute requiring collaboration on climate adaptation, the system allows both parties to declare their needs and capacities. Through integration with TETFund’s TERAS system, each engagement — be it a semester-long sabbatical, a virtual seminar series, or a joint research project — is tracked from initiation to completion, with clear milestones, timelines, and expected outcomes.

What makes BRIDGE even more promising is its ambition to expand beyond the immediate education and health sectors. Discussions are underway to deploy similar diaspora engagement pathways in agriculture, linking agronomists and food scientists abroad with Nigeria’s value chain development initiatives. In the creative economy, plans are being shaped to connect Nigerian filmmakers, writers, and musicians in the diaspora with mentorship programmes, content incubators, and cultural diplomacy networks at home.

The government has also removed a significant barrier: cost. In the past, diaspora outreach initiatives have faltered due to the financial burden placed on participants. With BRIDGE, logistics such as flights, accommodations, and transportation are covered, allowing professionals to volunteer their time without incurring personal expenses. This is expected to unlock contributions that could rival initiatives like India’s “Know India Program” or China’s “Thousand Talents Plan”, both of which have successfully mobilised their overseas citizens. India, for instance, raised more than US$11 billion through diaspora bonds in the 1990s and early 2000s to stabilise its economy, while China’s talent programmes have seeded technology hubs in Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

In less than a few weeks of soft deployment, more than 3,500 diaspora professionals had registered on the BRIDGE platform from countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, the UAE, Germany, and South Africa. They include neuroscientists at the Mayo Clinic, fintech analysts at JP Morgan, oncologists from Toronto General Hospital, and engineers from Siemens. Importantly, these professionals are not being paid stipends. The government covers the logistical expenses — such as flights, accommodation, and local transport — but participants volunteer their time and knowledge. This creates a model of shared commitment: the state removes barriers to engagement, and the diaspora contributes in good faith. This alone is revolutionary in a system long plagued by distrust and half-hearted implementation.

The initiative’s ambitions are equally bold in education and health. Nigeria ranks 118th in the QS World University Rankings, and its research output accounts for less than 0.5 per cent of global scientific publications. BRIDGE aims to change that by connecting Nigerian scholars with world-class laboratories abroad. The first phase is heavily focused on STEM(M) and medical sciences, where shortages are most severe. The World Health Organisation notes that Nigeria has a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:5,000, compared to the WHO’s recommended ratio of 1:600. If even 2,000 diaspora doctors rotate through Nigerian hospitals annually, as BRIDGE envisions, the country could significantly reduce its need for outbound medical tourism, which drains an estimated US$1.6 billion each year.

But while the blueprint is robust, the challenges are undeniable. The infrastructural context in which BRIDGE operates is still far from ideal. Electricity is unreliable in many parts of the country, broadband penetration remains below 45 per cent, and university staff unions still threaten periodic strikes. More troubling are the deeper, structural issues — poor inter-ministerial coordination, weak monitoring and evaluation culture, and a governance environment often riddled with opacity and short-term thinking. A 2023 NiDCOM survey found that 41 per cent of diaspora professionals were unwilling to engage with Nigerian institutions due to concerns about corruption, a lack of follow-through, or fears of the politicisation of initiatives. For BRIDGE to succeed, these fears must be addressed, not just with rhetoric but with data. Transparency dashboards, quarterly public reports, and independently audited scorecards must become non-negotiable.

The international playbook is instructive. Between 1991 and 2001, India raised over US$11 billion through diaspora bonds, using that capital to stabilise its economy during critical fiscal crises. Today, Indian-Americans are instrumental in that country’s booming tech and pharmaceutical industries, many of them encouraged back home through targeted incentives and honorary appointments. China’s “Thousand Talents” programme, despite controversies, has successfully brought back hundreds of scientists who have gone on to lead innovation hubs in cities such as Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Beijing. South Korea’s diaspora integration model, facilitated through KOTRA and other trade networks, has made it one of the most effective developers of global industrial competitiveness.

For Nigeria, BRIDGE presents an opportunity to create its own success story. If the planned US$10 billion diaspora fund is launched alongside this platform, with reduced transfer costs and attractive co-investment opportunities, it could unlock capital for infrastructure and innovation hubs nationwide. If managed transparently and linked to measurable development outcomes, it could co-fund innovation hubs, public infrastructure, and entrepreneurial capital in partnership with BRIDGE. Tax holidays, fast-track visas, diaspora voting rights, and intellectual property protections must be aligned with contributions, not handed out as symbolic gestures but tied to active participation in knowledge, investment, and human capital flows. Career advancement for diaspora professionals must go hand in hand with capacity development for home institutions.

The conversations following the BRIDGE launch captured this new mood. University dons spoke of the chance to redesign their curricula with global input, finally. Tech entrepreneurs discussed establishing virtual exchange programs that could reach students in remote areas of Nigeria. Medical consultants discussed telemedicine partnerships with rural clinics. Medical directors envisioned specialist exchange programmes that could train residents and reduce brain drain. Tech hubs looked to establish virtual co-working clusters with Nigerian professionals in Toronto, Berlin and Dubai. These are not the dreams of a distant future — they are the low-hanging fruit of deliberate policy and sustained political will.The momentum felt tangible, almost contagious.

When the speeches faded and the cameras turned off, what remained was the sense that Nigeria might finally be taking its global talent pool seriously and converting it into a domestic force multiplier. Diaspora engagement is no longer just about sending money; it’s about building institutions, accelerating innovation, mentoring the next generation, and restoring public confidence. BRIDGE is not perfect — it’s only a beginning. However, if Nigeria remains committed, if it fulfils its promises and follows through on its commitments, the country might soon discover that its most significant natural resource is not underground, but scattered across the globe, waiting to reconnect not with a slogan, but with a plan.

Dakuku Peterside, a public sector turnaround expert, public policy analyst and leadership coach, is the author of the forthcoming book, “Leading in a Storm”, a book on crisis leadership.