At Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Stephanie Michael, a final-year Crop Science and Horticulture student, points toward a makeshift nursery, a thatched-roof structure supported by bamboo sticks, housing plants labelled with students’ names. “That’s our nursery for plants,” she said.

Exposed to direct sunlight and an uncontrolled environment, the plants struggle to thrive, mirroring the challenges faced by students like Ms Michael. Without a greenhouse, the Faculty of Agriculture cannot provide the controlled conditions essential for experiments, limiting both plant growth and student learning.

A greenhouse is a structure designed to regulate the temperature and humidity inside. Various types of greenhouses exist, but they all feature areas covered with transparent materials that allow sunlight to enter while retaining heat. The most common materials used in modern greenhouses for walls and roofs are rigid plastic made of polycarbonate, plastic film made of polyethylene, or glass panes.

The absence of a greenhouse severely hampers Stephanie’s ability to complete her final-year research project, “Effects of Calcium-Based Soil Amendments on Tomato Varieties,” which began in August 2024.

Her study requires a controlled environment to germinate tomato seeds in seed trays and monitor their growth. Obtaining seed trays is manageable but preserving them is difficult, as Nnamdi Azikiwe University has neither a greenhouse nor a screenhouse. Ms Michael must manually move her trays outdoors twice daily for sunlight, a labour-intensive process that disrupts her experiment.

“Even if I manage to grow the seeds on the tray, replanting is a huge challenge,” she told PREMIUM TIMES in April. “The soil here has nematodes, water access is limited, and the plants are dying off.” A functioning greenhouse would resolve these issues, providing regulated conditions for her research.

With only three months left to meet her project submission deadline, Ms Michael’s challenges highlight a broader issue: inadequate infrastructure stifling the efforts of young Nigerians eager to pursue innovative practices in agriculture.

The lack of greenhouses forces students to seek costly and unreliable alternatives.

Ms Michael told PREMIUM TIMES that her uncle had promised to help her by building a screenhouse, but he later changed the plan. Instead, he offered to build it on his own farm, which is far from the university.

A screenhouse uses mesh walls and sometimes a roof, allowing natural airflow while protecting plants from pests and larger animals. While greenhouse and screenhouse may differ in mechanism, the results are the same.

This new arrangement would make it hard for Ms Michael to reach the screenhouse regularly and carry out her research properly. She would need to spend at least N3,000 every day for four months on transportation, and the farm does not have enough water or proper security, making it an unsafe and costly option.

“The school environment is secure, but the farm isn’t,” she noted. “I’d need to buy water daily, and the plants require constant attention, exposing me to security risks.”

The financial burden of alternatives is daunting. Ms Michael thought about building a temporary screenhouse made of bamboo, but the cost of N350,000 is twice what she pays for school each year and far beyond what she can afford.

Despite her determination to stick with her research topic, she is contemplating changing the tomato seed variety, a decision that adds to her expenses. Her passion for agriculture, undermined by these resource constraints, reflects a systemic problem faced by many students, particularly during their mandatory one-year Industrial Training (IT), where access to functional facilities is critical for practical skill development.

Limited facilities across Institutions

PREMIUM TIMES’ found that the issue extends beyond Nnamdi Azikiwe University. At Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja), Joy Ogbole, a final year Agric Extension student, noted that they had a greenhouse that is only partially functional.

“Greenhouses usually have irrigation systems to channel water through pipes, but ours isn’t well-equipped,” she said. Students must fetch water in buckets, and the facility cannot accommodate all learners, leaving some outside during practical sessions.

This lack of capacity and functionality adds stress and limits hands-on learning. Ms Ogbole’s experience during her IT at Golden Fingers and Ranches Farm in Zuba, where she used a fully functional greenhouse, was transformative.

There, she explained how she met students from institutions like the University of Ilorin and Ahmadu Bello University, both of which have operational greenhouses for teaching.

“Not having a functional greenhouse is a setback,” Ms Ogbole lamented, worrying about graduating without the skills that employers demand.

Ms Ogbole’s journey into agriculture began with reluctance. Admitted to study Agric Extension, she had little passion for the course until the period she spent on industrial training at Songhai Farms in Imo State exposed her to greenhouse vegetable cultivation.

“I was surprised farming could be fun,” she recalled. Returning to her university’s inadequate facilities, however, was disheartening.

“Gen Zs don’t like stress,” she said, highlighting the frustration of adapting to an environment that lacks the tools to support her newfound enthusiasm.

She added that the absence of functional greenhouses not only hinders academic progress but also risks producing “half-baked” graduates ill-prepared for agricultural careers.

Limited Scope of Teaching

The former Head of the Crop Science Department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Okorie Ndukwe, explained that without a greenhouse, lecturers are limited in what they can demonstrate. The lack of greenhouses has a ripple effect on teaching

“When students see evidence that something works, it inspires learning,” he said in April. He believes greenhouses could also drive community development by showcasing practical agricultural solutions.

He added that it’s not just about the students; even the lecturers cannot compete with their counterparts globally when they need greenhouses to conduct experiments for their research work.

“If we can get a screenhouse, we will be glad,” the don, now dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the university, said.

The Sub-Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at the university, Uko Ibeabuchi, noted that the faculty has repeatedly sought funding from the university and private donors for a greenhouse, to no avail.

“Not having a greenhouse impacts our accreditation,” he said, referencing the National Universities Commission (NUC) requirement for such facilities in crop science programmes.

Donald Iheaturu, another lecturer at the faculty, added that greenhouses are integral to the newly adopted Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), underscoring their necessity for compliance and quality education.

Mr Iheaturu highlighted that the cost of constructing a standard greenhouse is more than N20 million. He noted that there is a standard greenhouse at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) where it is used for research.

“One standard greenhouse I know is in IITA, that’s because of the research, and they also have power to keep the environment controlled,” he said.

Strides So far

While some Nigerian institutions are making progress in agricultural education, the overall progress is inconsistent.

In February 2025, Kaduna State University received a grant to construct two greenhouses, and Obafemi Awolowo University partnered with the West Africa Hub to establish innovation hubs, including greenhouses, aimed at engaging youth in agriculture. Similarly, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture has utilised greenhouses for crop production.

However, not all institutions are effectively leveraging these facilities.

For instance, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu, has a functioning greenhouse, but it is not utilised by students. Instead, the First Lady of Anambra State, Nonye Soludo, repurposed the facility for her “Healthy Living” project. While this initiative may have positive impacts, it deviates from the greenhouse’s original purpose as a student learning facility.

The farm manager at the Anambra Polytechnic, Udoka Aruonu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the greenhouse was previously used for preparing nurseries. He noted a lack of student engagement, stating, “There is a course in Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) that requires students to visit the greenhouse for one semester, but they rarely go there.”

He attributed this to students’ limited interest and highlighted operational challenges, saying, “The facility lacks water and adequate manpower. We need more workers to maintain it.” Despite these issues, Mr Aruonu observed that when students see water dripping in the greenhouse, “they get excited, as some have never seen crops grown this way, which sparks their interest in studying agriculture.”

The exact number of tertiary institutions with greenhouses remains unclear, as neither the National Universities Commission (NUC) nor the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) responded to PREMIUM TIMES’ request seeking details of the data. The systemic failure to provide greenhouses and screenhouses, mandatory for accrediting agricultural science faculties, discourages aspiring agriculturists and undermines Nigeria’s potential to harness youth interest in agriculture.

In response to the letter sent to the NUC, Folorunsho Ariyo, an official of the commission, said the NUC does not have the details.

Students like Ms Michael and Ms Ogbole, who are eager to contribute to food security and innovation, are hindered by outdated facilities. The challenges have forced Ms Michael to abandon her project topic and choose a new one that does not require a greenhouse, while Ms Ogbole recently finished her final examination at the university. Their experiences highlight a broader need for investment in agricultural education infrastructure to empower the next generation of Nigerian farmers.

Potentials of Greenhouse farming

Oluwatosin Aretola, head agronomist at Tolashol Ventures Limited, says greenhouse farming is transforming food production and education within Nigerian university communities. According to Mr Aretola, greenhouses ensure the year-round availability of fresh produce, helping universities overcome seasonal farming limitations.

“This consistent supply of fruits and vegetables improves nutrition for students and staff,” he explained.

By cultivating food within campus grounds, institutions can also reduce their dependence on external supply chains, shielding themselves from price fluctuations, transport disruptions, and insecurity. On a national scale, he emphasised that greenhouse farming holds the potential to address Nigeria’s food deficits, particularly for vegetables like tomatoes and bell peppers.

“Greenhouses can produce yields up to 30 times higher than open-field farms and allow production throughout the year,” he said.

David Obiakor, chief technology officer at Agrokulture Consults (AKC), explained that greenhouse systems offer enhanced control over planting and harvest schedules, better protection against pests and diseases, and higher returns on investment compared to traditional open-field farming.

He noted that if more institutions adopt greenhouse practices, they will create employment opportunities for technicians, farm managers, and skilled workers involved in constructing and operating these facilities. This, he said, could help tackle youth unemployment while equipping students with practical skills that complement their academic learning.

Mr Obiakor emphasised that greenhouse farming can also improve food security by enabling universities to produce enough fresh food to feed their communities, reducing pressure on external markets and potentially lowering food prices. He highlighted success stories such as soilless farms in Abeokuta, where greenhouse operations have provided sustainable incomes for years. To scale up these benefits, Mr Obiakor urged the government to designate protected agricultural zones and invest in policies that support greenhouse adoption.

“If universities commit to this model, greenhouse farming can drive sustainable employment, strengthen local food systems, and boost the economy without disrupting academic performance,” he said.

This reporting was completed with the support of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development