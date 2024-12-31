In 2024, we lost some of Nollywood’s finest and influential figures, who would never be forgotten. In this article, PREMIUM TIMES honours the memory of these entertainers and notable figures who impacted us in more ways than one while they were here.

1. Deji Aderemi

Veteran Yoruba actor Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina, passed away on 4 January at the age of 73 in his hometown of Ede, Osun State. He was celebrated for producing iconic television productions such as Odetedo, Lakaaye, Kogun Maja, and Ade Oba, leaving behind a rich legacy of artistic excellence.

Also known as Baba Olowe, the actor held the prestigious title of Sobaloju of Edeland until his demise. He left a legacy deeply rooted in Yoruba culture and storytelling, a loss felt in Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

2. Ethel Ekpe

Veteran Nollywood actress Ethel Ekpe died on 7 February after battling cancer. She was 60 years old.

The actress was famous for her role as Segi in the defunct National Television Authority (NTA)sitcom ‘Basi and Company’ by Ken Sarowiwa.

3. Sisi Quadri

Yoruba actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, also known as Sisi Quadri, passed away on 1 March at 44. He died after a brief illness at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso and was buried in his hometown, Agbowo area of Iwo, Osun State. The actor was admitted to a hospital, where doctors treated him for malaria.

He became popular for his role in Seranko Seniyan (2004). He starred in various films, including “Aje Ni Eegun,” “Iya Oko Mi,” “Omo Iya Oko,” “Oluwa-Burna,” and most recently in the “Anikulapo” series. He also appeared in a skit with Mr Macaroni, Isbae U, and others.

4. Mr Ibu

Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, died on 2 March at 62.

The late actor battled the clotting of blood in his leg, stemming from diseased blood vessels and other strange illnesses for months, which led to the amputation of the affected leg. On 18 October 2023, Mr Ibu cried out on his Instagram page to solicit prayers and financial assistance from his fans.

He featured in several movies, including Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).

5. Amaechi Muonagor

Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor, 61, died on 24 March 2024 after battling kidney disease. His colleague, Kingsley Orji, broke the news on social media. Mr Kingsley drew the public’s attention to Amaechi’s plight when he shared a video of the late actor on his Instagram, saying the illness affected his speech. PREMIUM TIMES reported on 19 March that the late actor sought financial assistance from Nigerians and philanthropists for a kidney transplant in India.

He was famous for his roles in movies such as Taboo (1), Aki and Pawpaw, Karishika, Aki na Ukwa, and Igodo. He was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Best Actor.

6. Adejumoke Aderounmu

Famous for her role as ‘Esther’ in Jenifa’s Diary, Adejumoke Aderounmu died on 6 April at age 40. The actress, who gained recognition in 2016 after starring in Jenifa’s Diary, has over ten movies (English/ Yoruba) to her credit.

Her movie credits include ’’la Femme Anjola’’ (2021), ’’Gone’’ (2021), Industreet (2017), The Ex (2015), Jenifa’s Diary (2016), Alakada 2 (2013), Wings of My Dreams (2013), Dazzling Mirage (2014), Unwritten 1&2 (2009), Patriots TV series (2008) and Arugba (2008)

7. Jnr Pope

The tragic demise of Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, known as Jnr Pope, left fans and colleagues in shock and mourning.

The 43-year-old actor died alongside four others on 10 April when their boat capsized in the River Niger while returning from a movie shoot in Asaba, Delta State.

The actor was buried on 17 May 2024 in his hometown in Enugu state.

8. Zulu Adigwe

Veteran actor Zulu Adigwe died on 23 April. Adigwe, a first-class graduate in Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan, became a household name in 1987 after playing Mr B for seven years in the sitcom Basi and Company.

He acted in movies like Isakaba, Unforgettable, Blood Diamond, The Powerful Baby, The Grandmaster, My Promise, City of Kings, Divided Heart, and the 2019 blockbuster Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

9. Ganiyu Oyeyemi (Ogunjimi)

Yoruba veteran actor Ganiyu Oyeyemi, popularly known as Ogunjimi, died on 26 April. The cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

10. Dayo Adewunmi

Renowned Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, also known as Sule Suebebe, died on 12 June 2024 at 68 after a long illness.

The Yoruba actor died at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Suebebe went viral last year when he reflected on his past and admitted that he once led a reckless life in his youth.

11. Dimeji Ajibola

Filmmaker Dimeji Ajibola, who was celebrated for his work on Ratnik and Shanty Town, passed away on 3 November 2024 at 44.

The late Ajibola was the creative force behind several award-winning TV ads, including iconic MTN Yello animated and Coca-Cola TV commercials.

His work on his 2012 movie Hoodrush marked Nigeria’s first urban musical film, which showcased his talent for blending narrative storytelling with vibrant musical elements. ‘Hoodrush’ won multiple awards, including Best Movie at the 2012 Green Me Film Festival in Germany, Best Actor and Best Soundtrack at the Nollywood Movies Awards, and Best Supporting Actor at the AMAA Awards. In 2013, ‘Hoodrush’ also won Best Supporting Act at the AMAA Awards. His film ‘Ovy’s Voice’, which he directed, became the highest-ranked movie on Iroko TV in 2017.

12. Charles Olumo (Baba Agbako)

On 31 October, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, a pioneer in the Yoruba movie industry, also known as Charles Olumo or Baba Agbako, died at age 101. Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMAPN), announced the actor’s death on his Instagram page.

The late Charles Olumo, who practised for nine decades, began his career when he was seven in his hometown of Egba Owode in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Baba Agbako has appeared in films such as Taxi Driver, Jagun, Amin Orun, Aiye, Jayesinmi, Saworoide, and Igbo Dudu.

13. Ayobami Olabiyi

Nollywood actor and educator Ayobami Olabiyi died on 16 October in Ibadan after a brief illness. The actor’s death was confirmed by leaders of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), where he held the position of National Secretary.

The actor’s career was marked by a variety of roles in both films and TV series. He made his mark with performances in Adarugudu (2020), where he played a general, and Eewa (2022), in which he portrayed Oba Adewunmi. One of his earlier notable roles was in Asife (2016) as Alfa, and he also appeared as Baba Dolapo in the popular film Alakada (2009).

14. Emmanuel France

Veteran Nollywood actor Emmanuel France, renowned for performing in Domitilla (1996) and The Curfew (2021), passed away on 16 September at 84.

Born in Kano State, he entered the Nigerian movie industry in the 1980s and became famous for his iconic portrayals of witch doctors in Nollywood films.

His extensive filmography includes Oganigwe, Narrow Escape, Witches, Silent Night, Exile, and Men of the Century (Hook or Crook), which premiered in July 2024.

15. Big Larry

Nollywood actor Big Larry died on 13 September 2024. Fellow actor Stanley Nwoke shared the news on Instagram, stating that the cause of death was not yet known.

Big Larry was known for his roles in the Nigerian film industry, particularly in Asaba, Delta State.

16. Dele Gold

Nigerian gospel singer Dele Agbeyo, popularly known as Dele Gold, died on 11 September and was buried at his residence in Abule Egba, Lagos State. He was 48.

The Ekiti State-born singer was known for his songs, including ‘Divine Warning’, ‘Every Knee’, ‘Infinite God’, and ‘A Thousand Tongues’.

Throughout his career, he shared the stage with prominent artistes, including Sir Shina Peters, Lanre Teriba, Atorise, and Abel Dosunmu, aka Mega 99. In 2019, he collaborated with Ebenezer Obey on his album Hearty Blessing.

17. Shina Sanyaolu

Filmmaker Shina Sanyaolu, known for his work in Yoruba films, died on 12 September 2024. Sanyaolu was celebrated for his exceptional directing talent and notable performances in films such as The Honourable Two Wives and Omo Olosan.

18. Yusuf Olorungbebe

Nollywood actor and production manager Yusuf Olorungbebe passed away on 28 August after battling a chronic ailment. A prominent actress, Foluke Daramola, announced his death on Instagram.

19. Aduke Gold

Gospel singer Aduke Ajayi, known as Aduke Gold, died on 13 August. Aduke Gold’s music touched the hearts of many, with her most celebrated hit, Nitori Ogo, earning her widespread recognition.

20. Sharon Okpamen

Nollywood actress and producer Sharon Okpamen died on 24 August at 35, following childbirth complications.

Sharon was known for being a philanthropist. Her acting career began in 2010 with the movie Touch Not My Crown, a role she secured through the late veteran actor John “Mr. Ibu” Okafor.

Over the years, Sharon appeared in over 100 films, solidifying her reputation in Nollywood. She also ventured into production, creating her movie, Night Hustlers.

21. Stella Ikwuegbu

Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu passed away on 16 June after a battle with leg cancer.

Ikwuegbu was renowned for her roles in numerous Nollywood films, where she showcased her exceptional talent and versatility.

The late actress began her career in 1990 and appeared in numerous films, including Spoiler, Ukwa, Sound of Love, Holy Man, Two Hearts, Heart of Stone, and Madam Koikoi.

22. Reginald Ebere

Renowned Nollywood director and screenwriter Reginald Ebere died on 26 May.

The filmmaker, famous for writing the screenplay for the 1999 Nollywood blockbuster Issakaba, was bedridden and off the radar for six years due to health challenges.

23. Jimi Solanke

Nigerian dramatist, actor, and poet Jimi Solanke died on 5 February at 81.

Solanke died at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Ogun State.

Solanke’s storytelling prowess was well celebrated. His performances were marked by passion and excellence, earning him recognition within and outside Nigeria. He was passionate about the dearth of folk songs and organised training to boost folklore music in Nigeria in 2021.

24. Onyeka Onwenu

The legendary singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu, popularly known as the “Elegant Stallion,” died on 30 July at 72.

The singer reportedly collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, chief executive officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

Born in 1952 in Obosi, Anambra State, Onwenu began her music career in the 1980s, releasing her debut album, For the Love of You, in 1981.

In addition to her extensive music catalogue, which includes the iconic hit One Love, Onwenu also made a name for herself in Nollywood. She has appeared in several films and earned numerous awards for her remarkable contributions to music and the film industry.

25. Andy Best (Ikechukwu Nnadi)

Popular film producer and marketer Andy Best passed away on 19 March in Owerri after a prolonged illness.

Andy Best, renowned for co-producing and marketing the Nollywood classic Living in Bondage, began his filmmaking career in the 1980s. Among his most notable works is Ikuku (1995), featuring the legendary Pete Edochie.

In 1999, his film Narrow Escape achieved remarkable success, selling over 100,000 copies upon release—a significant milestone.

26. Rukayat Gawat

On 24 September, Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat died after battling an undisclosed illness.

The late singer was widely admired for her inspirational and spiritual songs.

In 2016, City People Entertainment and IMAN recognised her, and she earned the title of Best Female Islamic Musician.

The late singer was the daughter of renowned broadcaster and Islamic presenter Rasaq Aremu Gawat, who mysteriously went missing in 2017.

27. Area Mama of Abuja

Area Mama of Abuja, a well-known crossdresser and Tiktoker in the Federal Capital Territory was killed by yet-to-be-identified individuals on 8 August.

Netizen shared images of his lifeless body, showing bruises that appeared to result from an alleged beating.

Before his death, the crossdresser’s true identity remained largely unknown, as he was widely recognised only by the nickname “Area Mama.”

