Dimeji Ajibola, the director and editor of ‘Shanty Town’, a 2023 Nigerian crime thriller series, is dead.

His colleagues announced the news of his death, on Sunday.

Actor and film producer Bolanle Ninalowo, Uzee Usman and ‘Shanty Town’ producer Chinenye Nworah announced and mourned the director’s sudden death on their social media pages.

Nworah wrote: “Goodnight, My brother Dimeji Ajibola. Dimeji, I don’t know what to write.”

Actor Ninalowo wrote: “I love you, brother, and I miss you, Dimeji Ajibola. May God heal your family and loved ones. Till we meet again, didi dox, rest on the champ.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Neither Ninalowo, Nworah, nor others who broke the news disclosed the cause of Ajibola’s death or when he passed away.

Career

Ajibola had a career in the film and advertising industry that spanned over eighteen years, during which he excelled in brand promotion and producing content for advertising, television, and film.

He began his career as an animator and became a beloved figure in the industry, delivering solutions only accessible from international markets.

The late Ajibola was the creative force behind several award-winning TV ads, including iconic MTN Yello animated ads and Coca-Cola TV commercials.

He studied filmmaking and cinematography at the New York Film Academy in Universal Studios, advanced character animation at Animation Mentor in San Francisco, and visual effects at VFXLearning.

ALSO READ: Shanty Town ranks most watched Nollywood drama on Netflix Africa

As the CEO and Technical Director of Flipsyde Studios Ltd., the late Ajibola built a reputation for excellence and innovation. His work spanned film, animation, VFX, virtual worlds, and interactive media.

His work on his 2012 movie Hoodrush marked Nigeria’s first urban musical film, which showcased his talent for blending narrative storytelling with vibrant musical elements.

‘Hoodrush’ won multiple awards, including Best Movie at the 2012 Green Me Film Festival in Germany, Best Actor and Best Soundtrack at the Nollywood Movies Awards, and Best Supporting Actor at the AMAA Awards.

In 2013, ‘Hoodrush’ also won Best Supporting Act at the AMAA Awards. His film ‘Ovy’s Voice’, which he directed, became the highest-ranked movie on Iroko TV in 2017.

The late Ajibola continued to showcase his versatility by directing films like Passport, a 2022 Nollywood comedy; Ratnik, a 2020 Nigerian apocalyptic sci-fi dystopian action movie; and Slum King, a 2023 Nigerian crime series with ten episodes, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

