Olabiyi, a respected figure in the Yoruba film industry, reportedly passed away in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday after battling an illness that required his admission to the University College Hospital (UCH). In his final days, he was said to have been unable to speak or move, and his health had significantly deteriorated.

The actor’s death was confirmed by leaders of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), where he held the position of National Secretary.

An aide to TAMPAN’s Oyo State Governor, Bose Akinola, publicly announced his passing, stating, “I have a directive from the Oyo State TAMPAN Governor, Her Excellency Yeye Bose Akinola, to announce the death of our TAMPAN National General Secretary, Chief Alhaji Musadshir Ayobami Olabiyi ‘Bobo B.’ May God give his family and the entire TAMPAN members globally the fortitude to bear the loss. Insha Allah, Amen.”

Olabiyi was also reportedly scheduled to appear on a movie set in Oyo in September, but his declining health and subsequent hospitalisation prevented him from attending.

Career

Olabiyi served as a former Governor of TAMPAN in Oyo State. He transitioned into acting after 16 years as a teacher, retiring in 1993. His breakthrough role came in the 1996 film Olaniyanu, which propelled him into the spotlight.

The actor’s career was marked by a variety of roles in both films and TV series. He made his mark with performances in Adarugudu (2020), where he played a general, and Eewa (2022), in which he portrayed Oba Adewunmi. One of his earlier notable roles was in Asife (2016) as Alfa, and he also appeared as Baba Dolapo in the popular film Alakada (2009).

His acting repertoire includes earlier roles such as Dr. Lanipekun in Aye Jobele (2004) and Policeman 2 in Ago Kan Oru (2003).

Tributes

Following his death, many colleagues and friends have shared heartfelt tributes to Olabiyi.

Abidemi Temitayo, in a Facebook post, recalled a fond memory from a movie set.

He recounted, “I remember vividly the night I took that second slide with you after shooting. We were both on set when the director was giving us our lines; Say Y was the director at the time and asked us to do a camera rehearsal. I said there was no need for it, and the director asked, ‘Will you?’ Bobo B then replied, ‘Bidemi is sure of herself; she’s not a child actor now.’ We all laughed and shot the movie without needing a second take. We then took a picture together, just the three of us, and later with the crew before leaving. But today, that same jovial man is no more. Hearing about your death is so shocking, Alhaji Mudashir Ayobami Olabiyi. This is so sad. Rest well, Bobo B. The industry will surely miss you, even the world at large.”

Another emotional tribute came from Olori Oyikansola, who wrote on Facebook, “Death, death, death. The day of death is the day of rest. Ayobami Olabiyi, your death pains me deeply, but illness does not make noise, for it takes away the day. Child of the Agberi boss, child of Ayoro, child of Asewo Mojulekoko.”

Sangokunle Olasunkanmi also expressed his grief, posting, “It is painful to announce the demise of my brother Alhaji Chief Otunba Mudashiru Ayobami Olabiyi (a.k.a. Sondoko), Otunba of Iware, Akinyele LG. Rest in peace, Bobo B.”

Sanni Ismail added, “May God give his family and the entire TAMPAN members globally the fortitude to bear this loss.” Another fan of his, Aminat Romoeke, shared her shock at the news, saying, “This news comes as a shock to me… This is very sad news!”

The passing of Olabiyi adds to the growing list of Nollywood losses in 2024, which includes notable figures such as John Okafor, Amechi Muonagor, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Junior Pope Odonwodo, and Quadri Oyebamiji.

