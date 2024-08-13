Gospel singer Aduke Ajayi, musically known as Aduke Gold, has died.

The tragic news of her passing was announced Tuesday in a Facebook post by fellow gospel singer Esther Igbekele.

Her passing adds to the losses within Nigeria’s entertainment sector, particularly in Nollywood, throughout 2024.

The Punch reports that a source close to Aduke revealed that she had been battling an illness (unnamed) for two months before she passed away on Monday at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

Expressing grief, Igbekele’s post is accompanied by a poignant image of Aduke Gold with a bold Rest in Peace.

The singer’s post read, “A general has fallen. Rest in Peace.”

Friends and fans have been pouring condolences since the news broke.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Aduke Gold’s music resonated deeply with her audience, her most notable hit being “Nitori Ogo,” a track that garnered her widespread acclaim.

The certified fish farmer songs, marked by their emotional depth and spiritual message, helped her build a dedicated following.

About Aduke

Born on 16 March 1990, Aduke earned a History and International Relations degree from Lagos State University, supported by a scholarship, and went on to further her education with diplomas in Montessori education, Child Psychology, and other fields.

Initially known as Aduke Ajayi, she adopted the stage name Aduke Gold upon the advice of her mentor, gospel legend Tope Alabi.

The evergreen artiste, the CEO of MatGold pastries and MatGold Bamini Montessori schools, was single before her demise.

The gospel singer’s commitment to music and education was evident in her work with children, especially those with special needs, and her influence extended to both gospel and secular music, drawing inspiration from icons like King Sunny Ade and Ebenezer Obey.

Aduke’s remarkable rise in the music industry was marked by her exceptional live performances, which became a hallmark of her career and contributed significantly to her growing reputation.

See Reactions below

“I’m still reeling in shock and disbelief after hearing of your sudden passing, dear ADUKE GOLD Memories of our last conversations at Mummy Tope’s program in Ede keep flooding my mind, reminding me of the profound impact it had on me personally. pic.twitter.com/t8aYQ1yJ20 — Alaka Kayode Emmanuel (@Kayodealaka22) August 13, 2024

Death why 😭😭😭, Adukẹ Gold we are going to miss you pic.twitter.com/Gkjm8qu0pj — Yemi of Lagos ♛® 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 (@Yemi_of_Lagos) August 13, 2024

Aduke Gold May we meet Again Goodnight Soldier Nítorí Ògo ni

Nínú Iaalaa ayé Síbè Olúwa dára Rest in a serene Cottage until Micheal’s Call pic.twitter.com/hxJkh4AvrY — ArugboBoisi (@Arugboboisi_Sam) August 13, 2024

Day ruined 😭 Aduke Gold why 😢 This is not God’s handwriting o 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aWsaYXQXrG — Timmy Sax 🎷🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@timmy_sax) August 13, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

