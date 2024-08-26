The year 2024 has been a lot for the Nigerian movie industry. The toll of death has been incessant and worrisome.

Sharon Okpamen, a young, vibrant, promising actor-director and producer, passed on Sunday. She was known for her humanitarian services.

The news of her death was made public by @stanley_ontop, an actor and director popularly known in the Nollywood, Asaba, Delta State wing. He wrote, “Nollywood Actor and Producer Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately. passed on.”

Confirming the news of her death, the Great Edo platform wrote on Facebook, “Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on. It’s a sad day for Nollywood and the Edo entertainment scene.”

Sharon, who on 31 July posted about the delivery of her second child, made a post, “To God be the Glory. Osarhuese is here”. Days after delivery, Sharon went into a coma. Barely a month later, the story of her death spirals onto the Internet.

Career

Sharon was a philanthropist. Many people liked her. She began acting in 2010 in the movie ‘‘Touch Not My Crown” a role she earned courtesy of the late veteran John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor.

Over the years, Sharon has appeared in over a hundred films, making a name for herself in the industry. She also produced her movie, ‘Night Hustlers’.

