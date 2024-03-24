Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor is dead.

He died on Sunday at the age of 62.

His colleague, Kingsley Orji, broke the news on social media Sunday evening.

Kingsley drew the public’s attention to Amaechi’s plight earlier in the month when he shared a video of the late actor on his Instagram, saying the illness affected his speech.

At the same time, Tony ‘Oneweek’ Muonagor, a singer and cousin of the late actor, posted a burning candle on his Facebook page, symbolising mourning for someone’s death.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 19 March that the late actor sought financial assistance from Nigerians and philanthropists for a kidney transplant in India.

In November 2023, he suffered a stroke and sought financial support from his fans and Nigerians online.

In December 2023, he was diagnosed with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

In the same month, this newspaper reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) sought financial support for the actor.

AGN’s National President, Emeka Rollas, on his Instagram page, noted that AGN approved some money to be sent to him from the guild’s trust fund.

Amaechi Muonagor began his journalism career with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in 1989 before debuting in Nollywood in the early 90s classic, Taboo (part 1).

He hails from Obosi in Anambra State and is famous for his roles in movies like Taboo (1), Aki and Pawpaw, Karishika, Aki na Ukwa, Igodo, and others.

He was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Best Actor.

