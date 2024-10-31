Nigerian actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, also known as Charles Olumo or Baba Agbako, is dead.

Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMAPN), announced the actor’s death on his Instagram page on Thursday.

Baba Agbako, who practised for nine decades, began his career at seven and died at 101.

Baba Agbako who featured in films like Taxi Driver, Jagun, Amin Orun, Aiye, Jayesinmi, Saworoide, and Igbo Dudu told the Punch newspaper in April 2023 that he was on the movie set of United Kingdom-based actor Doyin Amodu.

Mr Latin, who disclosed Baba Agbako died on Thursday, didn’t reveal the cause of his death.

The TAMPAN President said the actor’s burial arrangement will be disclosed later today.

He wrote: “TAMPAN Global announced the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as Agbako. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared later. Goodnight, father, 25/02/1925 to 31/10/2024.”

In July 2023, the Ogun State chapter of TAMPAN celebrated Baba Agbako’s 100th birthday.

The event, attended by prominent actors including Tunde Kelani, Mr Latin, Yemi Solade, Odunlade Adekola, Toyosi Adesanya, and others, saw Agbako dressed in a striking white agbada and red cap.

Career

The late Charles Olumo began his career in his hometown of Egba Owode in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

His journey in acting started as early as age seven while he was still in primary school, a passion he continued to pursue after completing his primary education.

In a 2015 interview with Sahara Reporters, he said his first performance took place in a church drama at The Apostolic Church in Mushin in 1953.

Following that performance, the late actor said other churches began inviting him to train their drama groups, marking the start of his career.

While advancing in his acting career, Charles Olumo also learned to be an automobile technician and mechanic.

However, his path wasn’t without challenges. He revealed that his parents were not supportive of his choice to become an actor.

Baba Agbako said his father used charms to try to dissuade him from acting.

He, however, recalled that, after four days, he ran away, unaffected by the charms, as his passion for acting ran deep, describing it as being ‘in his blood and veins.’

Known for his portrayal of menacing villain roles, Charles Olumo earned the nickname ‘Baba Agbako’ after a notable performance in the movie ‘Anikura’, filmed in Iwo, a town then part of Oyo State, now in Osun State.

His colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the veteran actor’s passing.

