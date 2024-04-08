Actress Jumoke Aderounmu, known for her role as Esther in Funke Akindele’s ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ series, has died.

She was 37.

News of her death filtered in on social media on Monday and was confirmed by Adeola Aderounmu, the actress’ brother, on his Instagram story on Sunday.

He also shared a flyer of burial arrangements and captioned the post, “You are in a better place now, my sister’’ and didn’t disclose the cause of her death.

He, however, revealed she died on Saturday.

Her colleagues, including Funke Akindele and Jide Awobona, have grieved her death on social media.

The actress, who gained recognition in 2016 after starring in Jenifa’s Diary, has over ten movies (English/ Yoruba) to her credit as an actress.

She worked as an on-air personality at Goldmyne Entertainment Box Office as a TV show presenter under Daniel Ademinokan in 2010/2011. She worked at Concert Radio (an online Radio station in Nigeria) from 2012 until 2015. Then, in 2012, she produced the first season of her TV show, The Lounge with Jumoke, an entertainment show featuring celebrity interviews and fashion opinions.

Her movie credits include ’’la femme Anjola’’ (2021), ’’Gone’’ (2021),Industreet (2017), The Ex (2015), Jenifa’s Diary (2016), Alakada 2 (2013), Wings of My Dreams (2013), Dazzling Mirage (2014), Unwritten 1&2 (2009), Patriots TV series (2008) and Arugba (2008)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

