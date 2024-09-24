Famous Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat-Oyefeso is dead.

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, announced Rukayat’s death on Tuesday.

Mr Gawat, a family member of the late singer, confirmed the news on his X account.

He tweeted: “Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.”

Additionally, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed Rukayat’s death on his X account.

Mr Akosile wished the late singer an eternal rest. He wrote: “Ina lillahi waina ilaehi rajiun” May the Almighty Allah, who is the giver and taker of life, console the family of my dear brothers Jubril Gawat and Taofeek Gawat on the demise of our beloved sister, Rukayat.

“May Aljannah Firdaus be her permanent home. May Allah grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

At the time of this report, the cause of the singer’s death remains unknown.

Background

Late Rukayat was married to Shakiri Oyefeso.

In 2016, City People Entertainment and IMAN honoured her with the title of Best Female Islamic Musician.

The late singer was the daughter of popular broadcaster and Islamic presenter Rasaq Aremu Gawat, who went missing in 2017.

Known for her popular song ‘Ijo Ope,’ Rukayat told the Punch newspaper in 2017 that her father’s disappearance was a driving force behind her musical success.

The late singer, raised by her grandmother in Isale-Eko, Lagos State, began her musical career as a teenager but became a professional in 2016.

READ ALSO: Famous Nigerian music video director laments failed kidney transplant

Late Rukayat albums include ‘Imole’, ‘My Father’, ‘Aye Le’, and ‘Ogbe Okan’ others while her popular songs include ‘Agbokol’ori’, ‘Arinakore’, ‘Iyawo Obun’, ‘Ramadan Kareem’ featuring 20 Islamic musicians and Nollywood actors (featuring 20 Islamic musicians and Nollywood actors), Alao Jowu Jowu ft Sule Alao Malaika, Odun Ayo ft Sefiu Alao, Temitope and Ogo TunTun.

In 2019, Rukayat told Punch newspaper that she would rather leave the music industry than transition to secular music.

In addition to her musical career, Rukayat ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing a business producing bottled water and ice blocks.

As of press time, the late singer has been laid to rest in line with Muslim rites. Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh, an Alfa announced this on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

