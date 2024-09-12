Nigerian entertainers have mourned the sudden death of filmmaker Shina Sanyaolu and gospel singer Dele Agbeyo, aka Dele Gold.

Their colleagues broke the news on their social media handles on Wednesday.

Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr Latin, who is the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed Shina’s death.

Meanwhile, Akinola Michael, known as Alayo Melody, confirmed Dele Gold’s death.

Mr Latin wrote on his Instagram page, “Sleep well, Uncle Shina Sanyaolu.”

Announcing Dele Gold’s death, Alayo Melody wrote on his Facebook page, “Dele Gold died kee?? Ahhh, This is getting too much ooo!!!! May God help us stop this untimely death. Dele Agbeyo, May your soul rest well.”

As of press time, the day and cause of their deaths remain unknown.

Tributes

The entertainers’ colleagues took to social media to pay their last respects.

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko, in a post on his Instagram page, described the late Sanyaolu as a beacon of kindness and warmth.

Kosoko further expressed that Mr Sanyaolu’s passion for the arts and unwavering support for the film industry were unparalleled.

He said, “Shina Sanyaolu was just not a remarkable man; he was a beacon of kindness and warmth to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His love for the arts and his unwavering support for our industry were unmatched. Shina was always there for us, offering a helping hand and opening doors where there seemed to be none.

“For those who travelled to the UK in the 80s, he made it feel like home. Welcoming us with open arms, giving us a place to stay, and even taking time off from his busy life to drive us around. Shina, your generosity knew no bounds, and your spirit touched countless lives. You were truly a rare gem. The world feels emptier without you, but we take solace in knowing that your legacy lives in the hearts you have touched.”

He stressed that Mr Sanyaolu’s impact, and memory will be eternally cherished and never forgotten.

Furthermore, Doyin Amodu, TAMPAN UK President, noted, “Your love for arts and unwavering support for the industry were unmatched. Good night, my brother and director. You will be deeply missed.”

Additionally, Doyin Ola, a media personality, said, “It’s hard to believe that just two years ago, this picture from an industry event was sent to me by Mr Sam Anwuzia on August 20th 2024, and I was holding onto it to share with you, eventually. Then, I read the sad news today on our TAMPAN UK platform that you passed away.

“Although we weren’t very close, we met several times in professional and social settings. I’ve always regarded you as a talented filmmaker—easygoing and receptive to people. It’s heartbreaking. May your soul rest in peace, Egbon Shina Sanyaolu. The film industry has truly lost a rare gem.”

Dele Gold’s tributes

Meanwhile, musician Wonder Doyin Kujore visited his Facebook page to wish Dele Gold eternal rest.

He wrote: “Nothing is in this world; let us live today and leave tomorrow for God. I find it difficult to post about people who die prematurely because it saddens my heart, but I have to pay my last respects here. This life is full of vanity. Rest on, Dele Agbotikuyo, Dele Gold.”

More so, singer Tosin Egbedeyi, who described the later singer as his best friend, said, “Bestiee, don’t tell me it’s over between us. Your death has given me a huge shock in my life since yesterday. I wish I were still thinking you were sleeping, expecting you to awake this morning, Dele Gold; why this time, blood now? Hmmm, rest on in the blossom of God.”

Background

In 2019, Dele Gold collaborated with Ebenezer Obey on his album Hearty Blessing.

Dele Gold, born in Ekiti State and raised in Osun State, was known for his songs such as ‘Divine Warning’, ‘Every Knee’, ‘Infinite God’, and ‘A Thousand Tongues’, among others.

Throughout his career, he shared the stage with prominent artists, including Sir Shina Peters, Lanre Teriba, aka Atorise, and Abel Dosunmu, aka Mega 99 and others.

However, the late Sanyaolu was celebrated for his remarkable directing skills and was known for his roles in films such as The Honourable Two Wives, Omo Olosan, among others.

