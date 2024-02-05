A legendary actor and playwright, Jimi Solanke, is dead.

Although details of his death are still sketchy, President Bola Tinubu has mourned him.

“It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Nigeria’s creative icon, Mr. Jimi Solanke, who died on Monday,” presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale wrote in a statement.

“Baba Solanke was an actor, dramatist, folk singer, poet, and playwright.

“President Tinubu mourns the literary and cultural virtuoso and describes him as one of the finest of Nigeria’s creative artists and bastion of our cherished mores and cultural heritage.

“The President condoles with the Solanke family and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying for the peaceful repose of the beloved departed.”

