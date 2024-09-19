Nigerian gospel singer Dele Agbeyo, popularly known as Dele Gold, who died on 11 September, was buried on Thursday at his residence in Abule Egba, Lagos State.
The burial rites began on Tuesday with a service of songs, Christian wake-keep, candlelight procession and artistes night at Victoria Garden Conference Centre, Ikeja.
His body was accompanied by his wife, children, and other family members as the funeral service took place.
His teeming fans have been paying tributes to the 48-year-old, celebrating his life and achievements.
|
Several celebrities were seen at the burial ceremony, including Nollywood star Saidi Balogun and fellow musicians Genesis, Wale Dada and Femi Solar.
The Ekiti State-born singer was known for his songs, including ‘Divine Warning’, ‘Every Knee’, ‘Infinite God’, and ‘A Thousand Tongues’.
READ ALSO: Committee fixes date for Iwuanyanwu’s burial
Throughout his career, he shared the stage with prominent artistes, including Sir Shina Peters, Lanre Teriba, aka Atorise, and Abel Dosunmu, aka Mega 99. In 2019, he collaborated with Ebenezer Obey on his album Hearty Blessing.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999