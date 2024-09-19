Nigerian gospel singer Dele Agbeyo, popularly known as Dele Gold, who died on 11 September, was buried on Thursday at his residence in Abule Egba, Lagos State.

The burial rites began on Tuesday with a service of songs, Christian wake-keep, candlelight procession and artistes night at Victoria Garden Conference Centre, Ikeja.

His body was accompanied by his wife, children, and other family members as the funeral service took place.

His teeming fans have been paying tributes to the 48-year-old, celebrating his life and achievements.

Several celebrities were seen at the burial ceremony, including Nollywood star Saidi Balogun and fellow musicians Genesis, Wale Dada and Femi Solar.

The Ekiti State-born singer was known for his songs, including ‘Divine Warning’, ‘Every Knee’, ‘Infinite God’, and ‘A Thousand Tongues’.

Throughout his career, he shared the stage with prominent artistes, including Sir Shina Peters, Lanre Teriba, aka Atorise, and Abel Dosunmu, aka Mega 99. In 2019, he collaborated with Ebenezer Obey on his album Hearty Blessing.

