As her latest film, ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’, continues its cinema run, Nollywood actress and filmmaker Fathia Williams has been working closely with her ex-husband, veteran actor Saheed Balogun, to promote the project.

The pair, whose marriage ended more than a decade ago, have attracted attention for their cordial relationship and willingness to collaborate professionally despite their separation.

Fathia and Saheed got married in September 2000 and separated in 2006 after six years together.

Following years of living apart, Saheed filed for divorce at the Lagos High Court in April 2013, with the marriage officially dissolved in 2014.

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However, their recent public appearances in support of ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ have challenged the common perception that divorced couples must remain at odds.

Instead, the former couple have demonstrated a level of mutual respect that has resonated with fans and industry observers.

Family ties

For many fans, the sight of Fathia and Saheed working side by side is proof that family ties and shared goals can endure.

In one of the skits, Fathia sends their son, Khalid, with the Efuronye box to make an unboxing video for his fans.

Despite his initial refusal, he complies and urges them to see the movie in the cinema.

In another scene, the former couple are wearing ‘Efunroye’ t-shirts and dancing to one of the movie’s theme songs.

“Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world, Aseyi samodun insha Allah

“Enjoy your Eid by going to the cinema close to you to watch ‘Efunroye the Unicorn’. This movie is a blockbuster that you cannot afford to miss,” she captions it.

More collabos

Their present collaboration adds to the many times the couple have set their differences aside for the greater good.

In 2019, the Yoruba actress featured Saheed in her movie titled ‘Aje Oja’.

Before that, the couple had come together to celebrate their son Khalid’s graduation from secondary school.

Only recently, the former couple attended the premiere of ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ together in matching outfits, setting tongues wagging about the state of their union.

The third force

The couple may be turning heads with their rare chemistry, but in the middle is a third force: their son, Khalid.

Fresh out of school, Khalid is fast making a name for himself as a creative force in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Khalid, who graduated with a First-Class Degree from the Creative Arts Department at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is the founder and CEO of the Beat’n’Feet Concert, an annual dance show featuring top-tier choreography.

A multidisciplinary entertainer, choreographer, and creative director, Khalid has served as a stage choreographer for productions such as ‘Sons of Anan’.