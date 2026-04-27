Since their 2018 reconciliation, the former couple, Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams, who also share the same birthday (5 February), have been sharing lessons on how to stay divorced and remain friends.

They got married in September 2000 and separated in 2006. After many years of living apart, Saidi filed for divorce in April 2013 at the Lagos High Court and was officially divorced in 1014.

In 2018, the estranged couple danced together at Mercy Aigbe’s 40th birthday party for the first time since their divorce.

Since then, they have maintained a cordial relationship, which many have often described as too close for comfort.

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In 2019, for instance, the Yoruba actress featured her ex-husband in her new movie titled ‘Aje Oja’.

Reunion

Like history repeating itself, the former couple attended the premiere of ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ together, once again setting tongues wagging about the state of their union.

Directed by Tope Adebayo, ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ is produced by Duran Adeyinka, Kemi Anibaba, Niyi Akinmolayan, and Faithia Balogun.

The movie also stars Faithia, who is acting alongside her ex-husband.

Casts of the film include Kamo State, Eniola Ajao, Mercy Aigbe, Ibrahim Yekini, Foluke Daramola, Ibrahim Chatta, Femi Adebayo, Femi Branch, Yemi Solade, and Taiwo Ibikunle, among others.

The film tells the story of 19th-century businesswoman and political figure Efunroye Tinubu and is scheduled for nationwide cinema release on May 1.

At the premiere, held on Sunday at the Filmhouse Cinema, Circle Mall, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos, both actors appeared on stage alongside their son, Khalid, in matching outfits.

Addressing guests, Faithia expressed appreciation to her ex-husband, her son, and members of her team.

“Saidi Balogun, thank you for the support, thank you for the advice, and for everything you’ve been teaching me from day one. I truly appreciate it,” she said.

Reactions

From those who believe they should bury the hatchet and reunite as a couple to those who believe that ‘Okafor’s Law’ is taking effect, fans of the actor and actress have been reacting to the trending video of their arrival at the premiere venue.

Dinah_diva, for instance, believes that there are lessons to be learned from Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams’s union.

“Whenever you have issues with your spouse, don’t involve the media and don’t take your private matters to social media,” she wrote on X.

She further noted that if Fathia had come out back then to drag her ex-husband publicly, they probably wouldn’t have the peace and maturity to coexist the way they do now.

@AimThaMachine_ believes that “Saheed Williams and Fathia Balogun” will always be together, no matter how long they deceive themselves.

Saheed Williams and Fathia Balogun will always be together no matter how long they deceive themselves. Beautiful couple https://t.co/b0N1uEGoBq — . ‍ (@AimThaMachine_) April 27, 2026

Fathia and Saheed should just settle their scores and move on again as a family because of their son. This union is beautiful. — OLANIYI AFUN (@AfunOlaniyi) April 27, 2026

Saheed Balogun too love this woman……. Nobody should mouth in husband and wife matter — Daddy(zainab & Khalid) (@Diran_aji01) April 27, 2026

Okafor’s law always winning. Congrats to them. — ♣️ (@adexadilec) April 27, 2026

@BalogunFathia please be bold to tell us the good news we all have been waiting to hear that you are back with your husband …… This hide-seek game no good jàre ….. You are better with Saheed Balogun . — Adefolalu Adebodunde Sunday (@AdefolaluSunday) April 27, 2026