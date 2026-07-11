Popular Nigerian TikTok creators Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis, have announced that their white wedding will hold on 1 August 2026.

The couple shared the announcement in a video on their verified social media pages on Saturday.

The announcement has drawn congratulatory messages from fans, fellow content creators and celebrities across social media.

Traditional wedding

The white wedding announcement comes weeks after the couple completed their traditional marriage rites.

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In June, Peller travelled to Benin City, Edo State, where he formally met Jarvis’ family and fulfilled the traditional marriage requirements, including paying the bride price. Videos and photographs from the ceremony circulated widely on social media.

The couple also shared moments from a civil wedding, signalling that they had begun the legal process of formalising their union ahead of the church wedding.

From content creators to life partners

Peller and Jarvis became popular through TikTok livestreams and comedy content, attracting millions of followers across Nigeria and beyond.

Jarvis rose to fame for creating artificial intelligence-inspired content, while Peller built his audience through comedy skits and livestream sessions.

Their relationship has remained in the public eye since Peller first proposed to Jarvis in December 2024. Although Jarvis initially described the ring as a promise ring, the couple later confirmed their engagement. PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Peller proposed again in June, during a private ceremony at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, where Jarvis accepted. The engagements generated widespread reactions online and have kept fans closely following the couple’s journey to marriage.

Growing influence

Peller and Jarvis are among Nigeria’s most followed digital creators, with millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Their relationship has become one of the country’s most talked-about influencer partnerships, with fans regularly engaging with updates on their personal and professional lives.

The announcement of their white wedding has further fuelled excitement online, with many followers expressing anticipation for what is expected to be one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings in Nigeria’s digital creator community this year.