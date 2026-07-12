First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to leading Afrobeats artists—including Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu, David “Davido” Adeleke, and Ahmed “Asake” Ololade—to increase their support for the country’s less privileged citizens.

Speaking at the launch of a national community food bank in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Saturday, Mrs Tinubu emphasised that while personal success is laudable, there is a pressing need for influential figures to contribute to social welfare. Citing Akon’s philanthropic work as a benchmark, she encouraged artists to establish foundations to assist people experiencing poverty directly.

“The burden on the government is huge; you can still help,” Mrs Tinubu stated, noting that music stars have the means to make a significant impact. She added that this support could directly assist those engaged in micro-enterprises, such as selling peppers, vegetables, and traditional foodstuffs.

Reframing the discourse on small businesses

Addressing the public reaction to her previous comments on the informal economy, the First Lady reiterated the importance of valuing honest labour. She recounted the success of a young graduate in Abuja who, unable to find formal employment, began selling akara (bean cakes). After receiving additional equipment through a support programme, his business expanded to support 12 employees. “Once, I read an article about a young graduate who said he didn’t get a job… he now has 12 workers working under him. And he’s doing very, very well,” she said.

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New empowerment initiative

During the event, Mrs Tinubu announced a fresh phase of the ‘Renewed Hope’ initiative. A donation of ₦100 million has been made to the office of the First Lady of Kogi State to provide ₦50,000 grants to 2,000 small-scale traders. The initiative aims to support these entrepreneurs in recapitalising their businesses and improving their economic independence.