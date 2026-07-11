Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke has publicly appealed for financial assistance after revealing that he has been battling colon cancer.

The actor made the emotional disclosure on Friday in a video posted on his Instagram page titled My Cancer Journey, where he recounted the physical, emotional and financial toll of the illness. The actor disclosed that he had kept his diagnosis private since 2025.

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), early diagnosis and consistent treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy where necessary, significantly improve survival rates. However, treatment often comes at enormous financial cost, particularly in countries like Nigeria, where many cancer patients rely on out-of-pocket payments.

Appeal

In the video, Mr Nweke disclosed that he has spent more than ₦15 million on chemotherapy, radiotherapy, medical tests, scans and medications since beginning treatment.

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He said that although he initially chose to fight the disease away from public attention, the escalating cost of treatment has forced him to seek help.

“Good morning, good afternoon and good evening from wherever you are watching me from. I was diagnosed with colon cancer last year. I have been trying so hard to manage it privately,” he said.

The actor explained that his family had exhausted much of their resources to keep his treatment going, while several colleagues in the Nigerian film industry also rallied around him.

He specifically acknowledged the support of Nollywood stars Destiny Etiko, Uche Nancy, Lizzy Gold and Ebele Okaro, among others, for their financial assistance, encouragement and prayers throughout his recovery process.

Another phase of treatment

Despite the support, Mr Nweke said his doctors have recommended another phase of treatment, warning that discontinuing it could jeopardise his chances of recovery.

“Unfortunately, my battle is not over yet. My doctors have advised that I must continue with the next phase of my treatment to give me the best chance of a full recovery. I cannot afford to stop or skip this stage, but the financial burden has become overwhelming,” he said.

Appealing directly to Nigerians, the actor urged members of the public to support him financially, stressing that every contribution, regardless of the amount, would make a difference.

“Today, I’m humbly asking for your help. No amount is too small. Your support, your prayers, and even sharing this video can make a real difference in my fight for life.”

In the accompanying caption, Mr Nweke reflected on the emotional strain of living with cancer, describing months of painful hospital visits, repeated chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions, diagnostic tests and emotional struggles.

His appeal has drawn sympathy from fans and colleagues, with many offering prayers and words of encouragement while calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support his treatment.

Mr Nweke is one of Nollywood’s emerging multi-hyphenate filmmakers. Beyond acting, he has built a reputation as a writer, director and producer. Some of his works include ‘Chasing Clout’ (2023), ‘Dinner Rush’ (2025) and ‘Dear Mum’ (2025).

The actor is among the few Nigerian entertainers to have publicly disclosed battling colon cancer, with the late Sunny Okosun being the most notable previous case. The late Mr Okosun died on 26 May 2008 at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.