Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Williams has accused some cinemas of sidelining her latest movie, Efunroye: The Unicorn.

Efunroye: The Unicorn is a historical drama that premiered in cinemas on 1st May. The film is based on the life of Madam Efunroye Tinubu, a 19th-century Yoruba merchant and political figure whose legacy remains widely debated in Nigerian history.

The production has attracted public discussion since its announcement because of how it portrays her life, especially her links to the transatlantic slave trade. Some critics have questioned the portrayal, and Ms Williams responded that the film was not intended to “glorify or whitewash” Efunroye Tinubu’s legacy, but to present a broader interpretation of her life and historical impact.

The award-winning actress described the movie as “a work of artistic interpretation and storytelling.”

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Outcry

In a recent Instagram video, the award-winning actress complained that some cinemas reduced the number of screenings of the film despite audience demand.

According to her, some viewers had struggled to find available screening times for the movie in cinemas.



The mother of three also complained that the movie was being given late screening times, including 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

In the video, she asked why cinemas would schedule a movie for midnight, saying such a time would make it difficult for people to attend.

“I do not know what is happening,” she said in the video while urging Nigerians to continue supporting the project.

She further claimed that similar situations had happened to other actresses in the industry.

Social media reactions

Reactions in the video’s comments were mixed but mostly supported her claims.

Some Instagram users said they could not find the film showing in certain cinemas, even after trying to watch it. Others said the available screening times were too late and not convenient.

A few users said they were still able to watch the film, but only after checking multiple times or accepting late-night showings.

Many comments suggested that some viewers feel the film is not being shown widely enough or is harder to access than expected.

The actress, however, did not name any cinema chain, but continued to promote the film on her social media pages since its release, describing it as one of the most important productions of her career.