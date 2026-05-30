Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their UEFA Champions League crown on Saturday night, defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after an entertaining 1-1 draw in the final at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

The result ended Arsenal’s dream of winning the Champions League for the first time and extended the North London club’s wait for European football’s biggest prize.

For much of the night, it looked as though Arsenal would finally get their hands on the trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s side made the perfect start when Kai Havertz fired them ahead in the sixth minute. The German forward showed great composure to beat the PSG goalkeeper from a difficult angle, sending Arsenal fans into celebration.

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The early goal gave the Premier League champions confidence, and they spent long periods frustrating PSG with disciplined defending and organised play.

However, the holders gradually found their rhythm.

With more possession and increasing pressure in the second half, PSG eventually found a way back into the contest. Their breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Ousmane Dembélé converted a penalty to level the score at 1-1.

The goal changed the mood of the game.

PSG pushed forward in search of a winner, while Arsenal looked dangerous on the counterattack. Both sides created opportunities, but neither could find the decisive goal before the end of normal time.

Extra time followed, but fatigue began to take its toll as players from both teams struggled to maintain the intensity that had defined the match.

With no winner after 120 minutes, the Champions League final was decided by a penalty shootout for the first time in a decade.

It was PSG who kept their nerve.

The French champions converted four of their spot-kicks and capitalised on misses by the Arsenal duo of Eberechi Eze and Gabriel to seal a dramatic victory and retain the trophy they won last season.

The triumph completes another remarkable European campaign for Luis Enrique’s side.

The victory also places PSG in a select group of clubs to win back-to-back Champions League titles, an achievement managed by only a handful of teams in the modern era.

For Arsenal, the defeat will be difficult to accept.

The Gunners arrived in Budapest as Premier League champions and had gone through the Champions League campaign unbeaten. They were seeking to erase the painful memories of their only previous final appearance in 2006, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in Paris.

Instead, history will have to wait.

Arteta’s team can take pride in an outstanding season that delivered the Premier League title and a return to the Champions League final after a 20-year absence. But on a night when the margins were incredibly small, PSG’s experience and composure ultimately made the difference.