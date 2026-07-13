A pregnant woman, Fauziyya Abdulsalam, on Monday insisted on returning the N50,000 bride price she received after her husband, Ishaq Idris, sent her a divorce letter.

The complainant had prayed the court to dissolve her union with Mr Idris on the basis of Khul’i, a form of divorce where a woman returns bride price to be free from marriage.

She told the court that she was seven months pregnant and would want her ex-husband to continue taking care of the pregnancy.

The defendant confirmed N50,000 as the bride price but prayed the court to give him time to reconcile with his wife.

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The reconciliation was not successful, and the defendant sent a letter declaring one pronouncement of divorce to the complainant on the adjourned date.

The Judge, Yakubu Abdullahi, said a woman can seek Khul’i during her iddah (a three menstrual cycle waiting period for divorced women before they remarry).

“I, Yakubu Abdullahi, the judge presiding Shari’a court II, Magajin Gari, hereby dissolve the union between Ishaq Idris and Fauziyya Abdulsalam based on Khul’i,” he said.

The judge urged the complainant to file a new suit seeking care of the pregnancy from her husband.

(NAN)