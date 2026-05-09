Chibuzor Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has said that the marriage of Elijah Chibuzor, his adopted autistic son, remains intact.

Recent reports indicate that the Rivers State government annulled the marriage.

In March, the cleric facilitated the union between Aboy, who is non-verbal and requires support for daily activities, and an Edo-born mother of three.

The conditions of the marriage, according to reports, include a lifetime salary, among other mouthwatering benefits.

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Shortly after the marriage, the wife explained her decision to marry the autistic man, saying her choice was guided by faith and a personal vow.

She was responding to the backlash she received from Nigerians, with many accusing her of being in it for the benefits.

Among other things, she said that she had declined previous marriage proposals, choosing instead to wait for what she described as divine direction before accepting the union.

Annullment

Following the union, which set the internet ablaze, the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation summoned the preacher and other orphanage home operators, instructing them to register properly and comply with laws protecting children’s rights in the state.

The preacher, in his response, admitted compliance lapses, attributing them to a lack of awareness of extant regulatory requirements.

However, recent reports indicate that the Rivers State government has annulled Aboy’s marriage.

According to the report, the government cited lack of consent, exploitation concerns, legal violations and other discrepancies.

Debunked

Responding to the recent report, the preacher urged his members to ignore any fake news claiming that the government has nullified the marriage.

Sharing photos of his son and his wife, the Apostle said they are currently at the Immigration/Passport Office for processing their international passports.

“Remember, I will be sending them to Canada for a holiday. I have already informed my children, who are in Canada under the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) University Scholarship programme, to receive them at the airport and take care of them during their stay.

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“The entire trip is fully funded through tithes and offerings from OPM Church. Their marriage remains intact. Such fake news exists only in the imagination of enemies of progress,” he wrote on Instagram.

He further stated that his son’s wife is on a lifetime salary, and her responsibility is to care for my adopted son, Elijah, make him happy, and build a peaceful family together.

“In 10 years, as God keeps them in good health, she will receive another 20 million naira cash, which is different from her monthly salary,” he wrote.