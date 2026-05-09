The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has honoured outstanding members of its graduating Class of 2026 for academic excellence, leadership, community service and contributions to campus life during its graduation awards ceremony.

The awards were presented at a dinner ceremony on Friday night ahead of the university’s commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Awardees

Among the top honourees was Ubaidatu Yettisuri, a Bachelor of Laws graduate, who received the AUN Founder’s Award, Award for Academic Distinction, Award for Academic Excellence, and the Leadway Assurance Award for Academic Excellence as the best female student in the School of Law. She was also named the valedictorian of the Class of 2026.

Another major recipient, Tirzah Phillips, a Communications and Multimedia Design graduate, earned multiple honours including the Award for Academic Distinction, Award for Academic Excellence, President’s Award for Leadership, Best Athlete Award, and the Leadway Assurance Award for Academic Excellence as the best female student in the School of Arts and Sciences.

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Several other graduates were recognised for academic distinction across different schools and departments.

They include Fatima Bello of Natural and Environmental Sciences; Naziah Adeleke of Entrepreneurship Management; Mahdi Salau of Computer Science; Igbunu Odjesa of Electrical/Electronic Engineering; Rebecca Neni of Chemical Engineering; Desire Unachukwu of Economics, Abdullahi Isa of Politics and International Studies, Amina Yaro of Business Administration, Nosakhare Obasuyi of Marketing, Iniyat Haliru of Information Systems, Dongna’an Bala of Software Engineering and Muheebudeen Ayegbami of Law.

Others honoured for academic excellence included A’ishah Ibrahim, and Nihama Banijiram, both of whom won the Access ARM Pensions Award for Academic Excellence; Mouhbit Said, and Evalsam Gaul, who won the Jaiz Bank Award for Academic Excellence.

The university also recognised students for leadership and service.

Israel Curtis-Dike, a Law graduate, received the President’s Award for Leadership, AUN Honor Society Service Award and was named Class Speaker for the Class of 2026.

Similarly, Akachukwu Madueke and Bashir Zakari Muhammad received the President’s Award for Leadership, while Mujaheed Zakari Naiwa and Michelle Tungkat Niyang were recognised for community service.

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Provost’s Awards were presented to several graduates including Yunusa Bashir Ado, Nwankwor Onyekachi Kingsley, Tolulope Esther Faniyi, Tameem Muhammed and Maryam Sa’ad Tahir.

In the School of Graduate Studies, Mashkourah Ismail was named the best graduating student in the school after earning a Master of Science degree in Petroleum Chemistry, while Ummulsalma Abdulrazaq Gidado was recognised for her Master of Science degree in Data Science and Analytics.

The university also honoured doctoral graduates including Juliana Omale of Information Systems, Usoh Usoh of Business Administration and Hassan Onawola also of Business Administration.