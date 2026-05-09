The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections to the southern part of the country.

The party announced the decision at its 1st National Convention held in Abuja on Saturday.

The motion was moved by Afam Ogene representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State and was adopted by the delegates.

He said the zoning arrangement was aimed at promoting equity, fairness and national unity within the party and the country at large.

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According to him, the party believes that giving the south the opportunity to produce the next presidential candidate will strengthen inclusiveness and deepen democratic participation.

This decision has cleared the way for the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, and other southern aspirants to proceed and purchase the presidential form of the party.

(NAN)