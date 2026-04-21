The Rivers State Government urged orphanage home operators to register properly and comply with laws protecting children’s rights in the state.

Lauretta Dimpka, the permanent secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, made the call at a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The call followed recent public outcry over plans by a Port Harcourt-based cleric, Chibuzor Chinyere, to arrange the marriage of his 21-year-old autistic adopted daughter.

Mr Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), had offered mouthwatering incentives to the prospective husband of the autistic girl.

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Mrs Dimpka said the state government decided to summon the cleric and other stakeholders because the arrangements had already gone viral online.

She said that although the cleric’s action may be well-intended, it contravened laws protecting children’s rights.

“As a faith-based organisation, the interventions appeared well-meaning but fell short of compliance with the law,” she said.

She said the Child’s Rights Act, the Persons with Disabilities Act, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act were frameworks guiding the protection of children and persons living with disabilities.

“These laws mandate strict safeguards for minors and persons with special needs,” she said.

Mrs Dimpka commended the cleric for honouring the invitation and showing willingness to comply with regulatory standards.

She directed faith-based and private childcare providers to register with the ministry and obtain the necessary approvals.

“All orphanages and children’s homes operating in the state must be duly registered to ensure adherence to child protection protocols,” she urged.

The permanent secretary said the engagement with stakeholders was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the implementation of child protection laws in the state.

She said the initiative aimed to safeguard the welfare and dignity of children and persons with disabilities across the state.

In his response, Mr Chinyere admitted compliance lapses, attributing them to a lack of awareness of extant regulatory requirements.

He described the engagement as transformative and pledged to take immediate action to comply with the requirements.

“This meeting is an eye-opener. I have been doing things without knowing that they were wrong. Now I understand better,” he said.

(NAN)