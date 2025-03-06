Barely a month after he was appointed the new Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade returned from Canada to undergo traditional rites.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Governor Seyi Makinde, through a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, announced Mr Owoade’s appointment.

The governor stated that his selection followed extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

In a viral video seen by this newspaper, the new Alaafin arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday evening.

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has returned from Canada for his traditional rites. He landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State, where he was received with a warm welcome. Follow us to stay connected @LagosJunction pic.twitter.com/Plh3bd8Wfi — Lagos Junction (@LagosJunction) March 6, 2025

He was spotted around 6:25 p.m., arriving with his wife. The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, welcomed him amid a vibrant display by traditional dancers and drummers.

Dressed in a blazer over a polo outfit, paired with jeans, sneakers and a black fez cap, Mr Owoade exuded a mix of modern and traditional style.

As the drummers and dancers performed, he joined in, moving to the rhythm of the music and drums.

Mr Owoade is expected to travel to his hometown, Oyo, today (Thursday) before his official coronation as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, scheduled for 5 April.

Abimbola Owoade

Born in 1975 into the royal Owoade-Agunloye family of Agure Compound, Oyo Town, Oyo State, Mr Owoade pursued his education in Mechanical Engineering at The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State.

He obtained an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and a Higher National Diploma (HND) in the same field from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Seeking further academic advancement, he moved to the United Kingdom, where he attended the University of Sunderland and Northursity. He earned a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Mechanical Engineering in 2008 and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in 2012.

Mr Owoade’s professional journey began in 2002 as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, serving as a Mechanical Intern/Planner with the Nigeria Gas Company.

From 2003 to 2004, he briefly worked as a teller at Oceanic Bank Plc before relocating to the U.K., where he obtained certification as a Project Manager after completing his degrees.

Before his selection as Alaafin of Oyo, he was a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro in Winnipeg, Canada.

Background

This newspaper reported that on 13 January, Mr Makinde presented the Staff of the Office and the certificate of appointment to Mr Owoade, who succeeded the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, after a reign spanned five decades.

The presentation occurred during a special ceremony at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The new Alaafin, high chiefs, and religious leaders from Oyo town attended the event.

In February, the Oyo State Government inaugurated a 14-member committee to oversee the coronation of Mr Owoade.

The committee comprises key government officials, including Musibau Babatunde, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning; Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism; Ademola Ojo, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; and Dotun Oyelade, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Seven other members will join them to ensure the successful planning and execution of the coronation ceremony.

A separate committee of family members, religious leaders, and other stakeholders has also been set up to support the process.

The Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters is actively involved in the preparations, ensuring that the coronation aligns with the rich traditions of the Oyo people.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information highlighted that under Governor Makinde’s administration, 10 kings and 40 Baales had been coronated in the past five years.

He added that the governor expects all those involved in the coronation to be diligent and fully committed to ensuring the event’s success.

