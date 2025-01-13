On Monday, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde presented the Staff of Office and certificate of appointment to the Alaafin-elect, Abímbola Owoade.
Mr Makinde made the presentation during a special event held at the governor’s office, Secretariat Agodi Ibadan. The new Alaafin, alongside high chiefs and religious leaders from Oyo town, graced the event.
The Awise Awo Agbaye and revered Ifa custodian, Wande Abimbola, a professor who performed the Ifa divination to select the new Alaafin, was also among the distinguished guests.
On Friday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Oyo State Government approved Mr Owoade as the next Alaafin of Oyo, a development that has generated controversies with some Oyo indigenes condemning the governor for bypassing Oyo Mesi – the kingmakers- in the selection of the new king.
Mr Owoade succeeds the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, whose reign lasted five decades.
The 46th coronation of the next Alaafin of Oyo is expected to be held in Oyo town in the next couple of days.
