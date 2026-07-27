The ongoing paternity controversy surrounding Fuji music icon Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde has renewed public interest in his past remarks about his relationships and family life.

The controversy erupted after a woman, Ogechi Eleana, claimed the singer fathered and abandoned her 12-year-old daughter, Azizat.

Kwam 1 later responded during a public appearance without directly addressing the paternity claim. At the same time, his former manager, Ayo Shonaiya, also weighed in, claiming many women deliberately sought to have children with the Fuji musician.

Amid the debate, PREMIUM TIMES revisits a previous interview in which Kwam 1 spoke candidly about his lifestyle, relationships and why he deliberately leaves clothes, shoes and other personal belongings with former partners, particularly those who have his children.

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Fatherhood

Kwam 1, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated Fuji musicians, has long been known for his large family. The singer has fathered children with different women over the years.

In June 2025, he clarified that businesswoman Emmanuella Adewale-Odebiyi was his only wife after dismissing rumours of another marriage and confirming that his marriage to Titilola “Titi Marshal” had ended.

However, divorce rumours have trailed the couple after his wife sparked curiosity with a post on her Instagram page, stating that she’d never lower her standards for anyone again. According to her, she found peace after a difficult period.

The exact number of the singer’s children remains unclear, although several reports say that he has more than 40 children.

Souvenir

In the resurfaced interview dated January 2025, the Fuji star said he considers the items “souvenirs” that would serve as lasting reminders of the time they shared.

“For me, the kind of life I’m living, if I go to a particular place and reside in one house, whenever I leave, I leave behind all the goodies I went there with. I turn them into souvenirs; they’ll use them to remember me for life.

“There are a lot of women I am no longer dating whose houses I have left clothes and shoes at, especially if the person has a child for me. I would say they should use those to remember me,” he said.

Street experience

Kwam 1 attributed this to the experience he gained on the streets, despite claiming he left behind thousands of shoes and clothes.

He said, “The experience I have gathered from the street is enormous. That is why I have lived my life so successfully.”

According to him, he paid little attention to it since Nigerian designers sewed clothes for him at no cost.

In 2024, the “Ade Ori Okin” crooner came under public scrutiny over his role as a father after actress Bisola Badmus accused him of neglecting their son, Malik.

She also claimed that Kwam 1 failed to provide financial support for the child.

Although both parties later reconciled publicly at a ceremony in Ikeja, the repeated allegations have kept Kwam 1’s private life in the spotlight.

Link to video here