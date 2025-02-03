On Monday, the Oyo State Government inaugurated a 14-person committee to oversee the coronation ceremony of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade, as the new Alaafin of Oyo.
The committee includes the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Musibau Babatunde; the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun; the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo; and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade.
They are joined by seven other members who will collaborate to ensure the successful planning and execution of the coronation event.
This was contained in a statement released to the journalists by Mr Oyelade in Ibadan.
A committee comprising family members, religious leaders, and other stakeholders has been included in the coronation of the new Alaafin of Oyo.
The Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters is actively involved in the planning process, ensuring the ceremony adheres to the traditions of the Oyo people.
The commissioner for information highlighted that the Seyi Makinde administration had overseen the coronation of 10 kings and 40 baales over the past five years.
He said that Governor Makinde expects everyone involved in the coronation to be diligent and show maximum support for the success of the event.
Backstory
Mr Owoade succeeds the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who passed on in 2022 after reining for 52 years as the Alaafin of Oyo.
Governor Makinde appointed Mr Owoade as the new Alaafin from a pool of princes who contested for the throne.
The new Alaafin’s choice is being challenged in court by some Oyo Mesi who felt the Governor broke the Chieftaincy Law in appointing him.
Mr Makinde had accused some members of the Oyo Mesi, who are the kingmakers, of collecting bribe from some princes who vied for the throne following the demise of Mr Adeyemi.
