In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation. May Allah extol the Messenger in the highest company of Angels and grant him peace; and likewise, his family, his Companions and all those who truly and sincerely follow him until the Day of Resurrection.

Respected brothers and sisters! In the humble surroundings of Madinah lived Fatimah, the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his wife Khadijah (may Allah be pleased with her). Fatimah, a woman of great virtue and compassion, left an indelible mark on the hearts of those around her.

One day, Fatimah noticed that her neighbour, an elderly woman, seemed to be struggling. Her face reflected the hardships she endured, and it was evident that she was in need. Without hesitation, Fatimah approached her and kindly inquired about her well-being.

The elderly neighbour, with tears in her eyes, explained that she was going through a difficult time and was finding it challenging to meet her basic needs. Fatimah, moved by compassion, assured her neighbour that she would do everything in her power to help.

Fatimah went back to her home and looked into her cupboards. Realising that her own provisions were limited, she turned to her husband, Ali Ibn Abi Talib (may Allah be pleased with him), and shared the situation. Despite their modest means, Ali and Fatimah decided to give away some of their own food and essentials to support their needy neighbour.

When Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) learnt about his daughter’s compassion and generosity, he praised her actions and expressed immense joy. He said:

“Fatimah’s action has pleased Allah, and in return, Allah is pleased with her.”

Dear brothers and sisters! This story reflects the selflessness and compassion that Fatimah exemplified, following in the footsteps of her noble father, Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). And it teaches us that true wealth lies not in material possessions but in the willingness to share and care for those in need.

Fatimah’s legacy serves as a profound reminder of the importance of empathy and kindness, especially towards our neighbours and those facing difficulties. Her actions showcase the Islamic values of generosity and concern for the well-being of others, leaving a timeless lesson for generations to come.

Ya Allah, place us among those who seek forgiveness on this day. Place us among your righteous and obedient servants, and place us among your close friends, by your kindness, O most merciful.

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau, is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

