Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.
This announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade.
According to the statement, Mr Owoade was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.
“Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade, after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by Governor Seyi Makinde as the new Alaafin of Oyo,” the statement read.
|
The process of selecting a new Alaafin has been marred by controversy and litigation.
The former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi, passed away in April 2022. However, there have been disputes between the state government and the Oyo kingmakers, known as the Oyomesi.
The kingmakers had earlier selected Lukman Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect. However, the state government appeared not to support the choice of the Oyomesi.
The kingmakers approached the court in 2023 over the selection process.
It remains unclear whether this announcement resolves all existing controversies surrounding the stool.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999