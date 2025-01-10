Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

This announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade.

According to the statement, Mr Owoade was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

“Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade, after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by Governor Seyi Makinde as the new Alaafin of Oyo,” the statement read.

The process of selecting a new Alaafin has been marred by controversy and litigation.

The former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi, passed away in April 2022. However, there have been disputes between the state government and the Oyo kingmakers, known as the Oyomesi.

The kingmakers had earlier selected Lukman Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect. However, the state government appeared not to support the choice of the Oyomesi.

The kingmakers approached the court in 2023 over the selection process.

It remains unclear whether this announcement resolves all existing controversies surrounding the stool.

